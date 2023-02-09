Open in App
Bozeman, MT
KBZK News

Firehouse Subs coming to MSU's campus

By MTN News,

7 days ago
Firehouse Subs is opening a new location in Bozeman on Montana State University’s campus in the Strand Union Building.

This location will be under the ownership of Jeff Catron. To honor a cause close to the Catron family, the restaurant will donate a minimum of $5,000 from 100% of sales on Monday, February 13. The proceeds will go to The Help Center, a local 24/7 suicide, crisis, and resource line.

“I am honored to bring Firehouse Subs to MSU and kick off the opening with a fundraiser to support The Help Center,” said Catron. “We all know someone directly or know of someone who has been affected by suicide and I want to bring as much awareness to this local crisis prevention organization as I can.”

Student Body President Lucas Oelkers, Student Body Vice President Isabella Roccisano, and Champ the bobcat will be at the ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of this location.

Catrol has also owned the Bozeman Gateway Firehouse Subs since February 2018. He is dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation which has granted more than $183,000 to first responders and public safety organizations in the Gallatin Valley, including Bridger Canyon Rural Fire Department, Fort Ellis Fire Service Area, and Bozeman Fire Department.

The Firehouse Subs Safety Foundation, founded in 2005, has granted over $73 million worth of lifesaving equipment to hometown heroes in 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

