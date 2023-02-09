Open in App
Barnegat Township, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Barnegat High School Cheerleaders Arrive in Orlando for UCA National Cheer Competition

By Kaitlyn DeBarth,

7 days ago

ORLANDO, FL - The Barnegat Bengals Varsity Cheerleading team has arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort to compete in one of the most prestigious competitions.

The Universal Cheerleading Association's National High School Cheerleading Competition is February 10-12, 2023.

The Bengals cheer team is made up of 26 athletes. For the past 17 years the Barnegat Cheerleaders have been nationally recognized at both UCA and NCA National Championships.

"The team practice 3 days a week, cheers at Football and Basketball games, participate in community events, and compete locally and at the national level.

The coaches shared:

"The Bengals strive to be leaders in the school and ambassadors in the Barnegat Community. While a successful competition season is always on the cheerleader's minds, they also focus on raising school spirit! Barnegat cheerleaders vow to RISE UP against challenges and tackle every season with the passion they share for Barnegat High School.  We will continue to be ALL IN and inspirational.  We always CHEER for the success of Barnegat High School for both athletic and scholastic achievements!"

SENIORS: * ALEXA MCCORMACK * AMYHA DAVIS * APRIL ZELEZNOK * HAILEY GOLD * ISABELLA MOADE * KAYLA MALONEY * KIERA WALLIN * OLIVIA BOGGS * SARA HOEY * STEPHANIE APOSTOLOU

JUNIORS: * MADISON HUGHES *

SOPHOMORES: * DANEILLA HOLLEY * GIANNA FREIWALD * HAILEY ANDERSON * LILY SOLOGUREN * NICOLETTE JACKSON * ZENORAH SPELLER *

FRESHMEN: * ALESSANDRA ELENIS * CORA PASCAVAGE * ELLA KONONOWITZ * KAITLYN LIMA * KIERSTEN NAGY * OLIVIA BELARDO * MCKENZIE ARMSTRONG * MILEY MAGGIO * SHAYLA GERENA

COACHES: * JESSICA MCDERMOTT * TIFFANIE COLECCHIA *

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078DtU_0kiJPf1M00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Barnegat Township, NJ
Barnegat Township School District Celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Week
Barnegat Township, NJ2 hours ago
Most Popular
Sparta Boys Basketball Falls to Delbarton, Prepares for H/W/S Finals
Sparta Township, NJ22 hours ago
Performing Arts Spotlight - Naomi Banner
Yorktown, NY6 hours ago
Boys Basketball: Wood-Ridge Wins 8th in a Row, Downs Kearny 66-47
Wood-ridge, NJ1 day ago
Two Hamilton Schools Receive 'Schools of Character' Awards
Hamilton Township, NJ1 day ago
Hanover's Bee Meadow Pool is Only 100 Days from Opening
Hanover, NJ8 hours ago
ICYMI: Division of Taxation Hosting Mount Laurel ANCHOR Public Outreach Event
Mount Laurel, NJ8 hours ago
Kids and Families are Welcome at Phillipsburg Applebee's
Phillipsburg, NJ1 day ago
Iselin Man Arrested in Rutgers Student’s Hit-&-Run Death
Piscataway Township, NJ7 hours ago
Jonathan Dayton H.S. Put on Lockdown Friday over 'Firearm' Suspicion
Springfield Township, NJ1 hour ago
Mount Laurel Veteran Dies After Cardiac Arrest While Driving, GoFundMe Created for Memorial Service
Mount Laurel, NJ2 days ago
Wrong-way Crash in Piscataway Leaves Rutgers Student Dead; Iselin Man Charged
Piscataway Township, NJ16 hours ago
Madison, Anderson St. Residents Raise Traffic Concerns to Wood-Ridge Council
Wood-ridge, NJ1 day ago
Hillsborough Police Department Honors "Top Cops" of 2022
Hillsborough Township, NJ2 days ago
Nutley Business Owner Throws Hat in the Ring for Senate Run
Nutley, NJ10 hours ago
South Brunswick Police Searching for Missing Man
South Brunswick Township, NJ4 hours ago
Police: Missing Man May Be In New Brunswick
New Brunswick, NJ1 hour ago
Presidents' Day in Mount Laurel: Closures, Trash Collection Update
Mount Laurel, NJ7 hours ago
State Awards Cuba Memorial Hospital $2.26 Million
Cuba, NY1 day ago
Martin to Run for Second Term as Hamilton Mayor
Hamilton Township, NJ1 day ago
Springfield Proposes Spending $200K for a New Jitney and OEM Trailer
Springfield Township, NJ2 days ago
South Brunswick Man Arrested for Bank Robbery in Franklin Township
South Brunswick Township, NJ2 days ago
Mount Laurel Announces Purchase of New Municipal Building
Mount Laurel, NJ2 days ago
South Brunswick Man Charged with Reckless Driving, 'Road Rage' caused Numerous Accidents
South Brunswick Township, NJ1 day ago
Hamilton Woman Reports Being Sickened After Finding White Powder on Amazon Package, Police Investigating
Hamilton Township, NJ22 hours ago
Woodbridge Doctor Admits Guilt In Prescription Fraud Conspiracy
Woodbridge Township, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy