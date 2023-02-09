Barnegat High School Cheerleaders Arrive in Orlando for UCA National Cheer Competition

ORLANDO, FL - The Barnegat Bengals Varsity Cheerleading team has arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort to compete in one of the most prestigious competitions.

The Universal Cheerleading Association's National High School Cheerleading Competition is February 10-12, 2023.

The Bengals cheer team is made up of 26 athletes. For the past 17 years the Barnegat Cheerleaders have been nationally recognized at both UCA and NCA National Championships.

"The team practice 3 days a week, cheers at Football and Basketball games, participate in community events, and compete locally and at the national level.

The coaches shared:

"The Bengals strive to be leaders in the school and ambassadors in the Barnegat Community. While a successful competition season is always on the cheerleader's minds, they also focus on raising school spirit! Barnegat cheerleaders vow to RISE UP against challenges and tackle every season with the passion they share for Barnegat High School. We will continue to be ALL IN and inspirational. We always CHEER for the success of Barnegat High School for both athletic and scholastic achievements!"

SENIORS: * ALEXA MCCORMACK * AMYHA DAVIS * APRIL ZELEZNOK * HAILEY GOLD * ISABELLA MOADE * KAYLA MALONEY * KIERA WALLIN * OLIVIA BOGGS * SARA HOEY * STEPHANIE APOSTOLOU

JUNIORS: * MADISON HUGHES *

SOPHOMORES: * DANEILLA HOLLEY * GIANNA FREIWALD * HAILEY ANDERSON * LILY SOLOGUREN * NICOLETTE JACKSON * ZENORAH SPELLER *

FRESHMEN: * ALESSANDRA ELENIS * CORA PASCAVAGE * ELLA KONONOWITZ * KAITLYN LIMA * KIERSTEN NAGY * OLIVIA BELARDO * MCKENZIE ARMSTRONG * MILEY MAGGIO * SHAYLA GERENA

COACHES: * JESSICA MCDERMOTT * TIFFANIE COLECCHIA *



