Leslie, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Mid-Michigan businesses have Valentine's Day events for you and your partner

By Hannah McIlree,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45aLHU_0kiJPV8y00

If you haven't made plans for you and your partner, it's not too late. Boss Cider in Leslie and Wild Strawberries in Holt have got you covered.

Boss Cider is hosting Love Bites this Saturday.

"We're working with Awaken, a haunted house here in town, so we're doing what's called love bites, which is a bite and a scare. We're going to have a four-course meal here paired with some of our ciders here, and then, that ticket includes a walk through the haunted house," said Boss Cider owner James Every.

They will also be debuting a chocolate cherry cider and a raspberry wine.

If fright and pints aren't you go to, you can get back to the basics with Wild Strawberries and More.

"We'll have a cooler stocked of fresh arrangements that are ready to go, cash and carry. We do have a lot of local vendors in the shop too, so lots of items like candles, we've got balloons, candy, so a lot of things they can shop for besides flowers," said Wild Strawberries employee Crystal Hunter.

You can even send flowers to your special someone's work or school.

