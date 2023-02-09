Could China's spy balloon hear secrets?

The State Department offers new clues about the Chinese spy balloon's mission. And NBA superstar Kevin Durant is headed to a new team.

👋 Hey there! Laura Davis here with Thursday's news.

But first: She was described as a female Charles Manson and sentenced to 110 years in prison. Now the prosecutor doesn't believe she's guilty .

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup.

State Dept.: Chinese spy balloon sought secret US communications signals

The Chinese balloon shot down Saturday had carried devices to intercept sensitive communications, the State Department said Thursday, offering the first proof that the balloon was on an espionage mission. The Pentagon flew high-altitude U-2 spy planes to examine the gear dangling from the 200-foot balloon and found that it had the ability to conduct "signals intelligence collection operations," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. Keep reading .

Searching for life among the rubble

As the death toll continues to rise from the earthquake in Syria and Turkey that has so far claimed some 20,000 lives as of Thursday, aid workers are racing against the clock – and the bitter cold – to pull bodies from the rubble. International organizations and local aid groups are working to bring supplies and manpower to the disaster-stricken regions, but localities still need help. Enter the White Helmets, a humanitarian collective and civil aid organization that has deployed thousands of volunteers to search for life amid the destruction. This is their story .

👉 Earthquake coverage: Death toll over 20,000; sanitary conditions worsen amid slow recovery. Thursday's live updates .

A member of the White Helmets works on a collapsed building on Tuesday in the town of Jandairis, Syria. RAMI AL SAYED, AFP via Getty Images

What everyone's talking about

Blockbuster NBA trade sends Kevin Durant to Phoenix

It might be Super Bowl week, but the NBA has refused to stay out of the spotlight. Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns shook up the sports world shortly after midnight Thursday, making the biggest splash before the NBA trade deadline. Durant, one of the league's best players, will join the Suns after four seasons with the Brooklyn Nets in a move that could shift the balance of power in the Western Conference. More NBA trade deadline updates .

Trading Durant to the Suns punctuates big disaster by Nets . | Opinion

More moves: Lakers trading Russell Westbrook in massive three-team deal with Jazz and Timberwolves .

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade-deadline deal. Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

Stunning photos show critters captured on camera around the globe

A remarkable image of an elusive species known as "ghost of the mountains" won a German photographer The Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award. Out of 25 finalists, Sascha Fonseca's image of a snow leopard posed against the Indian Himalayas was chosen by thousands of voters. Photos in the contest highlighted scenes of snuggling monkeys, a statuesque lion and a stunned spider out of 38,575 entries from 93 countries. See the photos here .

This camera trap image by Sascha Fonseca of a snow leopard in the mountains of Ladakh in northern India was named the winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award. SASCHA FONSECA, WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

A break from the news

