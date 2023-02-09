Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
ABC7

Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley

7 days ago

Sun Valley now has new homes for unhoused invidiuals.

Branford Village Tiny Homes officially opened Thursday morning.

Built on the site of a former encampment - it will soon be home to 160 formerly unhoused Angelenos.

The campus features a community area, on-site laundry facilities, meal service and on-site service providers to assist residents.

This is part of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' plan to move 17,000 people off the streets in her first year.

New tiny home village for the homeless opens in Eagle Rock

Los Angeles's newest tiny home village for the homeless has opened in Eagle Rock.

