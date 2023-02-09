Clark Lane Middle School air conditioners get go-ahead

Waterford ― The wait is on for almost a million dollars in air conditioning equipment at Clark Lane Middle School following approval this week.

The Representative Town Meeting on Monday unanimously approved $802,000 for new chiller units for the school. Superintendent Tom Giard said though the school needs it now, the system will be delayed at least nine months due to supply chain issues.

Giard and the Board of Education hired van Zelm Heywood & Shadford Inc. last November to evaluate the conditions of the system after one chiller “completely broke” in June.

The engineering firm reported there is only one chiller in operation, several variable frequency drives have burned out and been replaced, the condenser coils have leaks, and compressors have failed and been repaired at costly rates.

The report added that parts for repairs are going to become increasingly difficult to find as the equipment continues to age and that the operational costs of the machinery is a “substantial portion” of the school’s electricity bill.

The firm said the machinery, installed in 2005, will continue to increase in cost to both operate and repair.

“It’s not easy to get parts for these things,” said Jay Miner, the director of buildings and grounds for the school system.

Miner recalled about six years ago he had to buy circuit boards on eBay because he could not find them anywhere else. He said parts become scarce for equipment after eight years or so.

“After 18 years it’s almost impossible,” Miner added.

The firm recommended a full replacement rather than spending more money on repairs or waiting extended periods of time for replacement parts.

The firm also found that the building automation system would need to be updated as well to “allow the school district to take advantage of additional energy savings opportunities that are not available on the current system.”

The new chillers are $750,000 while the automation system upgrades cost $52,000.

First-District Representative Cheryl Larder asked Giard and Miner what the school will do while it waits for the equipment to arrive. Miner said that the one operational chiller still works, and should be fine for the time being, though it’s “only a matter of time,” before it fails.

Miner said in an emergency situation, the school can request temporary chillers, or try to reuse parts from the broken chiller, but “we don’t foresee that.”

