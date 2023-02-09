Open in App
Newport News, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia House, Senate working to fund safety improvements at Richneck Elementary

By Lauryn Moss,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e64Np_0kiJN3yV00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – More than one month since a 6-year-old allegedly shot a teacher in Newport News, the Virginia House and Senate are working to pay for safety improvements at Richneck Elementary School.

Del. Mike Mullin (D-Newport News) was one of the first lawmakers to respond to the shooting at Richneck.

Complete Coverage: Richneck Elementary School Shooting

He told 10 On Your Side some of the elementary classrooms don’t have doors, which is a potential security risk.

“Something needed to be done really quickly…There were a number of classrooms in Richneck Elementary that were built in the ’60s and ’70s open format,” Mullin said. “While the shooting occurred in an enclosed classroom. Not all the classrooms were built that way.

“That we were lucky it hadn’t occurred in a different classroom. That set off some alarm bells in my mind and the minds of others.”

That prompted Mullin and State Sen. Monty Mason (D-Williamsburg) to propose $1.5 million – in both the Virginia House and Senate – for Richneck Elementary.

On the list – adding doors and walls to enclose classrooms.

“The ability to harden portions of the school jumped out,” Mason said.

It’s not just Richneck that will benefit. One problem snowballed to help other schools in the Commonwealth.

The Senate Finance Committee proposed $50 million for school security updates statewide, $1.5 million of that earmarked for Richneck Elementary.

“I think it’s a step,” Mason said. “I think it’s our way of showing we care. I think it is our way of showing we are focused on a specific circumstance and situation.”

This isn’t the only thing Mason and Mullin want to be done.

Mullin said there is a list of issues the Virginia General Assembly needs to take a look at.

“Firearms, we need to be able to make sure we have a commonsense approach to gun safety,” Mullin said. “We need to make sure we are dealing with mental health issues. Making sure we are dealing with school counselors.”

The budget amendments aren’t finalized. The funding was approved by the finance committees of the House of Delegates and the state Senate. It still has to go to the full House and Senate. If approved, it would head to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State
Honoring Black History: A look into the rich legacy of L. Douglas Wilder
Richmond, VA1 day ago
‘Money Mule’ transported cash stolen from Virginia seniors in elder fraud conspiracy
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Endangered right whale washes ashore in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Most Popular
Missing 86-year-old man with dementia found after Madison County Sheriff’s Office search
Syria, VA1 day ago
Highland Springs state champion football team recognized at Virginia Capitol
Highland Springs, VA2 days ago
Prince William Police looking for two suspects involved in stabbing in Manassas
Manassas, VA2 days ago
Happy Trees co-founder arrested after two search warrants for business, warehouse
Richmond, VA23 hours ago
Police: D.C. teens used stolen gun for armed carjacking in Arlington
Washington, DC1 day ago
13-year-old boy shot, Petersburg police searching for suspect vehicle
Petersburg, VA1 day ago
Petersburg Police believe black sedan could be connected to shooting of 13-year-old boy
Petersburg, VA1 day ago
Chesterfield teen reflects on golden ticket ‘American Idol’ audition
Chesterfield, VA5 hours ago
North Atlantic right whale necropsy reveals cause of death
Virginia Beach, VA19 hours ago
Police: Man arrested for deadly shooting of girlfriend in Richmond apartment
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Blood drive honors Richmond firefighter battling Leukemia
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Charges dismissed for reporter arrested during East Palestine press conference
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Multiple people break into Broad Street dealership, steal dirt bikes in Henrico
Richmond, VA2 days ago
NM State basketball coach Heiar fired in wake of hazing allegations
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Friday Cheers announces 2023 Richmond concert series lineup
Richmond, VA3 days ago
‘Modern-day Bonnie and Clyde’: Pair plead guilty after attempted murder, police chase in Louisa County
Fredericksburg, VA1 day ago
Petersburg man convicted of first-degree murder for 2021 fatal shooting
Petersburg, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy