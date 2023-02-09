Open in App
WKRN News 2

New bill looks to abolish community oversight boards in Tennessee

By Maranda Whittington,

7 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new bill is looking to abolish community oversight boards in major cities across Tennessee.

“When it comes to policing, there could not have been a worse time in our state to do this,” said Makayla McCree.

Back in 2018, Nashville voters approved adding a community oversight board.

Conservative commentator testifies in front of TN lawmakers on bill to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors

McCree was appointed to Nashville’s board back in 2021, and found out about the bill the same day the Tyre Nichols videos were released.

“Horrible timing at best and just completely insensitive to the nature of all the things that are going on here in Tennessee,” she said.

Republican Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) sponsored this bill that, if passed, would authorize municipalities to create police advisory and review committees that would review citizen complaints as well as make recommendations to those complaints.

“We’ll be returning to a process in which community members who are most affected by some of these issues will have no voice in the process in how their situations will be remedied,” said McCree.

Bill to rename portion of John Lewis Way a ‘slap in the face,’ says cousin of late Civil Rights leader

Michael Milliner was elected board chair last fall and says Nashville’s board is needed. He also believes if this bill passes, it would defeat the main purpose of having an oversight board.

“The word oversight is not collaboration,” he said. “It is not an after the fact audit. It is a prescriptive kind of term that says that there needs to be light shown on the practices of our local law enforcement agencies and there needs to be the ability to investigate complaints of alleged police misconduct.”

Right now the bill is still in its early stages, but both members believe its something that’s directly targeting the city of Nashville.

“They don’t understand the best interest of Nashvillians,” said McCree. “Nashvillians have spoken for Nashvillians and this is what they voted for, so I think they should stay out of Nashville’s business.”

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP released a statement also opposing this law believing it would significantly worsen police community tensions.

News 2 did reach out to bill sponsor Senator Pody for comment, but has not heard back.

News 2 also reached out to the bill’s other sponsor, Rep. Elaine Davis (R-Knoxville), but was told by her staff she had headed back to her district and wasn’t available for an interview.

