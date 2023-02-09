Rishi Sunak helps out volunteers at earthquake donation centre

Rishi Sunak called the scenes from the aftermath of the Turkey and Syria earthquake “heart-breaking” as he helped students at a donation centre set up after the disaster.

The Prime Minister met University College London (UCL) students in the capital on Thursday evening, helping pack items at the centre and donating hats, scarves and blankets.

The 7.8-magnitude quake which hit on Monday has killed more than 19,000 people, with the UK government pledging to match £5 million in funds raised through an appeal to help the rescue and relief effort.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.