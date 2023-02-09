KC businesses launch Chiefs-inspired menu items in celebration of Super Bowl

The entire city of Kansas City, Missouri, is gearing up for the big game and fans are coming up with creative ways to celebrate the Chiefs’ road to Arizona.

From custom apparel and decked out vehicles, to new street art, the list of artistic expressions for their beloved team is endless.

And one big way local businesses are showing up and showing out is through their menus.

“We want to support Kansas City as much as we can doing local stuff and doing fun things for the teams here," said Charles Peach, general manager at Harvey's at Union Station. "When they do things like go to the Super Bowl, we get to take it along for the ride and really enjoy it."

His staff created the “Big Red Burger” to sell during the winning season.

It is an homage to the one and only Andy Reid, who has been known to love a good cheeseburger himself.

The monstrosity is made up of triple stack quarter pound patties with smoked cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon and an onion ring all melted between two homemade buns that are red for Chiefs Kingdom.

“It is Kansas City on a plate and hopefully it does good honoring Coach Reid,” Peach said.

Customer Jerry Hill saw the burger on television and came with his wife during lunch hour to try it for himself.

“I recommend Andy has one if he hasn’t already,” Hill said. “Hometown people come up with creative ideas and just different things that I’m like wow, that’s neat. I never would have thought of that.”

And just across the way inside Union Station is Parisi Coffee — where the baristas are brewing up a limited edition Chiefs-inspired drink called KC-Tado.

Aaron Duckworth, the inventor of the drink, is hoping his creation will help fans celebrate the team’s chase to victory.

“We wanted to match the elevation of our game just as they match the elevation of their game,” Duckworth said. "As the city comes to us, we want to make sure that we have something to offer them something that is truly unique just like Union Station is.”

Last but not least, when it comes to a good meal, one cannot forget the dessert.

From Travis Kelce-inspired assortments at Eclairs de la Lune, to KC Wolf-inspired cupcakes at McLain’s Bakery, local shops are taking advantage of the business opportunity.

“When he said to the mayor — ‘Know your role and shut your mouth,’ we now have a 'Know Your Roll and Stuff Your Mouth box,'” said Erin Luttrell, owner of Eclairs de la Lune “I thought it was a little off-brand for us to tell people to shut up and eat our food, so this is a great opportunity to come and try it. And it’s all in good fun.”

So whether fans are looking for local sauces from Spicin Foods to spice up their game day meal, or a Chiefs-inspired IPA from 3 Trails Brewing Co. to wash it all down, businesses across the metro have them covered.

