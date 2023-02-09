Christina Applegate Eyes Pivot to Voiceover Roles After MS Diagnosis to ‘Make Cash So My Daughter’s Fed and We’re Homed’

Christina Applegate told the Los Angeles Times that she is considering a pivot to voiceover roles full time so that she can continue to make money as a working actor with multiple sclerosis. The Emmy winner revealed her MS diagnosis in August 2021 and remained out of the spotlight until November 2022 when she attended her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Applegate filmed the final season of her Netflix comedy series “ Dead to Me ” with MS, a gigantic challenge that she doesn’t plan on doing again any time in the immediate future.

“Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set,” Applegate said. “I don’t have that in me at this moment.”

As an alternative, Applegate said she envisions her next steps in Hollywood to involve producing, developing and “doing a shit ton of voiceovers to make some cash to make sure that my daughter’s fed and we’re homed.”

Applegate is nominated at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in “Dead to Me.” The ceremony will be the second awards show Applegate attends with MS following the Critics Choice Awards in January.

“It’s my last awards show as an actor probably, so it’s kind of a big deal,” Applegate said.

In an interview with Variety ahead of last year’s Walk of Fame ceremony, Applegate said filming the final season of “Dead to Me” while battling MS was “hard as you would possibly think it would be.” The actor had to use a wheelchair to get to set. She told the L.A. Times that it took her months before she could watch the final season of the show.

“I don’t like seeing myself struggling,” Applegate said. “Also, I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications, and I didn’t look like myself, and I didn’t feel like myself. At some point I was able to distance myself from my own ego, and realize what a beautiful piece of television it was. All the scenes I wasn’t in were so much fun to see and experience for the very first time.”

“Dead to Me” is streaming in its entirety on Netflix.