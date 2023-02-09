Open in App
ABC’s ‘Not Dead Yet’ Starring Gina Rodriguez Opens to Solid Ratings

By BreAnna Bell,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lstJt_0kiJLOUv00

ABC ’s new comedy “ Not Dead Yet ” debuted to solid figures on Wednesday night, pulling in a .4 rating in the key adults 18-49 demo. According to Nielsen’s fast national viewership data, the new series attracted 3.47 million total viewers for the half-hour broadcast which began at 8:30 p.m.

A second episode of the series then aired at 9:30. While the rating remained steady during the second episode, total viewers for the show dropped close to 2.8 million – a fall of nearly 20%. It should be noted that the series will likely see significant lift in the delayed viewing numbers, which will be available next week.

Starring Gina Rodriguez , “Not Dead Yet” follows Nell, “a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago,” according to the show’s official synopsis.

Overall, ABC tore down the night’s competition ratings-wise with new episodes of “The Conners,” “Abbott Elementary,” and “A Million Little Things” in addition to “Not Dead Yet.” The first show opened on Wednesday night at 8 pm to a .5 rating while attracting nearly 4.1 million total viewers. Quinta Brunson’s elementary workplace comedy nabbed a .5 rating with 3.08 million total viewers. Additionally, “A Million Little Things” opened with its fifth and final season to a .3 rating among the key demo and an audience of 2.17 million.

It’s also worth noting that out of all of Wednesday night’s premieres, the final season opener of “The Flash” underperformed. The superhero drama delivered a .1 rating with the debut and raked in less than 1 million total viewers.

