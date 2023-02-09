Whataburger to Break Ground on First Covington Restaurant

On Feb 15, Whataburger, franchisee Made to Order Holdings, LLC and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the first Covington Whataburger restaurant scheduled to open in 2023. The event will be at 11200 Town Center Drive, the future site of the restaurant, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Once open, the restaurant will feature an open-concept dining room and double drive-thru, among other features, to best serve guests Whataburger’s bold flavors and fresh, never-frozen ingredients.

Made to Order prides itself on being a launching pad for its employees and local residents alike, offering scholarship opportunities and making good on its promise to serve everyone and anyone who interacts with the company.

As Key Operator Scott Jordan-Wheeler tells What Now Atlanta , “One of our main principles that we strive to deliver is: ‘We are here to Serve,’ serve our customers, serve our teams, and serve our communities with kindness, respect, and compassion.

Jordan-Wheeler goes on to add, “We could not be more excited to bring Whataburger’s fresh, bold flavors and extraordinary hospitality to the Covington community. The Atlanta market has been so incredible and welcoming. We look forward to continuing to serve the area and opening our doors in Covington later this year.”

With Operating Partner Jerry Santana and Area Coach Keith Mason leading the team, the Covington restaurant will bring 150 jobs to the local community. Hiring is in progress for Restaurant Managers, while hiring for Team Leaders and Team Members will begin in the coming weeks. Whataburger’s unique leadership curriculum trains all employees in a way that automatically puts them on the path to career advancement.

*Portions of this article were taken from a press release shared with What Now Atlanta.

