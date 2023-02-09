Two systems slide across KAKEland this week. The first weather maker will be "warmer" and it brings a shot of rain late Monday into Tuesday with the second producing snow. Snow will slide out of Colorado and into Western Kansas, Wednesday morning. Temperatures will likely be cold enough that all of the precipitation will fall as snowfall and this will allow for higher snowfall totals. As the system slides east, we do expect more of a wintry mix across South Central Kansas and this could lead to substantially lower totals.

