Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

Yokohama Ramen Izakaya Revisited

One of the kids has been getting “influenced” quite a bit by random videos she’s watched on TikTok. There are a couple vloggers she’s been watching who make ramen dishes. We made some attempts to prepare it at home, but she also wanted to give it a try in a restaurant. For that reason, we took the kids to Yokohama Ramen Izakaya.
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Sustaining Life: A Wichita Chef finds joy in the relationship between food and diners

It may be called "The Sweet Spot" but executive chef Preston Darnell spends as much time creating savory delights as sweet ones. The professionally trained chef has worked in Wichita at the Olive Tree, YaYa's Euro Bistro and has been at The Sweet Spot since it opened its doors five years ago. For this edition, of In The Mix, Carla Eckels checks out Preston's culinary skills.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Friends don’t let friends pay retail at Rhea Lana’s semi-annual consignment sale

Twice a year, there’s a consignment sale we make sure to attend. It’s the Rhea Lana’s of Greater Wichita semi-annual children’s consignment sale. The sale is an event we’ve been going to right when we found out our little one was on the way. Those who have never heard of it, The Rhea Lana sale offers gently used children’s items for 50-60% off retail price.
archpaper.com

White Castle wants to find a good home for this lookalike Kansas burger stand

When pictures of a semi-abandoned Kansas burger stand festooned with faux towers first surfaced on Instagram, astute appreciators of roadside architecture had one question: Is this a long-lost White Castle?. The resemblance between the diner (above) and vintage White Castle restaurants (pictured at top) prompted the Columbus, Ohio–based fast food...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita bakery busy ahead of Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita bakery, packed with goodies and sweets, is dealing with an influx of orders for the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day. Ashley Brimmerman and Daevey Houser co-own Wichita Cake Creations, and they’re sisters. From online orders to drive-through orders, and even walk-ins, the...
WICHITA, KS
thesunflower.com

OPINION: Italian food in Wichita sucks

I am an Italian traveler that came to Wichita, The Land of No Pasta. Before I hate on all your favorite “Italian” restaurants, let me establish my pasta credentials. I grew up in Kansas City and from the moment I was born up until I started working at age 17, every Sunday my entire family would go to my grandma’s house and have her delicious homemade pasta.
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

8 Wonders of Kansas Quick Review: Road Trip

Ever wondered where to find the 8 Wonders of Kansas? Some of these places I have been to, others I have never heard of. Most of the “Wonders” on this list are pretty close to Wichita making these an easy day trip. The furthest location on this list is four hours away (Monument Rocks). I highly recommend adding these wonderful places to your bucket list.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Mayor Whipple will light up City Hall red and yellow

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Mayor Brandon Whipple has announced that City Hall will be lit up Red and Yellow in honor of the Chiefs. As the Chiefs prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mayor Brandon Whipple has tweeted that the City Hall in Wichita will be lit up red and yellow tonight to support the Kansas City Chiefs.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Mid-week system brings a shot of impactful snow

Two systems slide across KAKEland this week. The first weather maker will be "warmer" and it brings a shot of rain late Monday into Tuesday with the second producing snow. Snow will slide out of Colorado and into Western Kansas, Wednesday morning. Temperatures will likely be cold enough that all of the precipitation will fall as snowfall and this will allow for higher snowfall totals. As the system slides east, we do expect more of a wintry mix across South Central Kansas and this could lead to substantially lower totals.
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Warning to dog owners after freak accident

A Wichita man has an urgent warning to dog owners after a freak accident. While Alexander Holiday was on a walk with his dog, Daisy, the dog found and ate some methamphetamine that was lying in the grass. After rushing Daisy to the pet emergency room, Holiday says he was surprised by the doctor's reaction to how she was acting.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Rear-end collision sends 2 women to Derby hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rear-end collision along a Kansas interstate sent two women from Wichita to a Derby hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log reports that around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, emergency crews were called to mile marker 1.8 on southbound I-135 in South-Central Wichita with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.
WICHITA, KS

