Can De'Andre Hunter still become the player we thought he would be?

NBA on Sirius XM host and former player Eddie Johnson joined Dukes & Bell and talked about when will De’Andre Hunter become the player we thought he would be when he was drafted?

When asked about when the light will go off for De’Andre Hunter.

“Well again the light does go on at different times for players,” Johnson said. “And it’s all depending on how far they understand the league and what’s expected of them. It can turn out to when you’re in your third year in the league or you’re in your fifth year in the league. But the age that I’m always looking at is around twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six years old.”

Johnson talked about when he figured it out in the league.

“If a kid is not understanding everything, if he’s not understanding the speed of the game by then, then I don’t know if he’s going to continue to improve and what you see is what you get and I think that’s the key. I know for me, in my prime I mean I was twenty-four, twenty-five years old when I really figured everything out and to me that happens for a lot of players.”