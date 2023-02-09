Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
KNX 1070 News Radio

Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed in 'Rust' shooting

By City News Service,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hbv5h_0kiJGUj600

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot when a prop gun wielded by Alec Baldwin discharged on the set of the film "Rust," sued the actor and the film's production company today.

The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit comes months after a separate legal action filed by Hutchins' husband was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount, with a stipulation that the filming of "Rust" would continue with Matthew Hutchins serving as a producer.

"It's clear to us that the relationships of all of our clients have been damaged and that they will not be able to enjoy life in the same way as they did when their precious Halyna was alive," attorney Gloria Allred said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit. "Halyna was the light in their lives."

Baldwin has repeatedly denied culpability in Hutchins' death, which occurred Oct. 21, 2021, inside a church building on the Western set of "Rust" outside Santa Fe, New Mexico. Baldwin was wielding a prop gun, helping set up camera angles for an upcoming scene, when the weapon discharged, killing Hutchins, 42, and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has insisted that he was told the gun wasn't loaded when it was handed to him. He also contends that while he pulled back the hammer of the weapon, he never pulled the trigger.

Regardless, the actor was charged last month with involuntary manslaughter, as was the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Baldwin's attorney, Luke Nikas, previously called the charges "a terrible miscarriage of justice."

"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun -- or anywhere on the movie set," Nikas said. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

The new lawsuit was filed Thursday on behalf of Hutchins' mother, Olga Solovey; father, Anatolii Androsovych; and younger sister, Svetlana Zemko. All three are Ukrainian citizens, living near Kiev.

"The events that led to the shooting by Alec Baldwin of a loaded gun constituted intentional acts and/or omissions, without any just cause or excuse, by him and the producers of `Rust,"' the lawsuit states. "Mr.
Baldwin chose to play Russian Roulette with a loaded gun without checking it and without having the armorer do so. His behavior and that of the producers on `Rust' were intentional acts and/or omissions, without any just cause or excuse and with utter disregard of the consequences of said acts and/or omissions.

"The fact that live ammunition was allowed on a movie set, that guns and ammunition were left unattended, that the gun in question was handed to Alec Baldwin by the assistant director who had no business doing so, and that safety bulletins were not promulgated or ignored, coupled with the fact that the scene in question did not call for a gun to be fired at all, makes this a case where injury or death was much more than just a possibility -- it was a likely result."

The suit alleges battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium. It seeks unspecified damages.

Gutierrez-Reed, who is also among the defendants in the lawsuit, has denied wrongdoing in Hutchins' death, saying through her attorneys that she repeatedly pushed for additional firearms training on the set, and that producers forced her to focus more on props than on her duties as armorer. She also said film producers failed to notify her that Baldwin was using a gun while helping to set up camera angles, so she was never called into the church set to oversee the weapon, which was handed to him by assistant director David Halls.

While Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are both facing involuntary manslaughter charges in New Mexico, Halls was given a plea deal -- pleading no contest to a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. The deal, which still needs judicial approval, calls for him to receive a suspended sentence and six months probation.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed could both face up to five years in jail if convicted.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA
Actress, Playmate Stella Stevens dies at 84
Los Angeles, CA51 minutes ago
Arrest made in connection to shooting of two Jewish men in West L.A.
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Son convicted of beating death of Mother in Anaheim
Anaheim, CA20 hours ago
Most Popular
Convicted killer to be released after almost 40 years in prison
Westminster, CA4 hours ago
Doctor killed in O.C. attack hailed as loving husband, dedicated physician
Laguna Beach, CA21 hours ago
Clearing Skid Row: Tracking Mayor Bass' push on homelessness
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
A student's replica gun prompts Van Nuys High School lockdown
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Supreme fans gather at the former site of Tower Records in WeHo for a big opening
West Hollywood, CA19 hours ago
L.A. County performs 213 weddings on Valentine's Day
Norwalk, CA1 day ago
Ex-nanny for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis ties job loss to anxiety, accommodation request
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Cher's lawsuit against Mary Bono inches forward after closed-door talks fail
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
L.A. County deputy charged in crash that left 12-year-old boy dead
South Gate, CA2 days ago
Coachella Valley Gang Task Force arrests 15 adults, 1 minor in operation
Indio, CA1 hour ago
Police search for murder suspect in Venice
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Riverside daycare operator charged with molesting 2 children
Riverside, CA1 day ago
One dead, one wounded in Pomona shooting
Pomona, CA5 hours ago
Woman charged with ramming multiple cars in O.C.
Mission Viejo, CA2 days ago
Suspect arrested following nearly four-hour standoff at Venice motel
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Man fatally shot near Hawthorne
Hawthorne, CA1 day ago
Man who allegedly pushed firefighter at fire scene in downtown L.A. arrested
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
LAPD reports 16 police shootings in second half of 2022, on pace with averages
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Hospital seeks exit from ‘Easy Rider' actor's widow's negligence suit
Santa Monica, CA7 days ago
L.A. council members propose giving tenants facing eviction a right to counsel
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Deputies search for inmate who escaped Pico Rivera station
Pico Rivera, CA3 days ago
L.A. City Council votes to impose anti-camping law
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Venice neighborhood group sues city over interim housing shelter
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
L.A. to end COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated city employees
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Mountain lion fatally struck by vehicle near Malibu
Malibu, CA2 days ago
Walk of Fame star for Jon Favreau unveiled
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy