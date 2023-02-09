Vice President Harris stops in Minnesota to tour electric bus manufacturer

Vice President Kamala Harris took a trip to Minnesota on Thursday, spending time in the city of St. Cloud, where she discussed investments made in the electric vehicle industry.

While touting the Biden administration’s electric vehicle investment, specifically for public transit, the vice president spoke about the funds being invested in manufacturers like New Flyer.

“We have invested over $5.5 billion to put thousands of new, electric transit busses on the street of our nation,” Harris said

Harris says the funding will do more than just help fight climate change, as it will also create jobs for manufacturers like New Flyer.

The vice president toured the New Flyer manufacturing plant, which employs around 600 people in St. Cloud and makes electric buses for use throughout the country.

“Here in St. Cloud, you are not just building better buses. You are building a better America,” Harris said.

In total, last year’s bipartisan Infrastructure Law is expected to send more than $850 million in funds over five years to Minnesota to help improve public transit across the state.