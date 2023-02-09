Open in App
Saint Cloud, MN
See more from this location?
WCCO News Talk 830

Vice President Harris stops in Minnesota to tour electric bus manufacturer

By Paul Hodowanic,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JIzX_0kiJGSxe00

Vice President Kamala Harris took a trip to Minnesota on Thursday, spending time in the city of St. Cloud, where she discussed investments made in the electric vehicle industry.

While touting the Biden administration’s electric vehicle investment, specifically for public transit, the vice president spoke about the funds being invested in manufacturers like New Flyer.

“We have invested over $5.5 billion to put thousands of new, electric transit busses on the street of our nation,” Harris said

Harris says the funding will do more than just help fight climate change, as it will also create jobs for manufacturers like New Flyer.

The vice president toured the New Flyer manufacturing plant, which employs around 600 people in St. Cloud and makes electric buses for use throughout the country.

“Here in St. Cloud, you are not just building better buses. You are building a better America,” Harris said.

In total, last year’s bipartisan Infrastructure Law is expected to send more than $850 million in funds over five years to Minnesota to help improve public transit across the state.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minnesota State
Minneapolis' Wrecktangle Pizza wins Good Morning America "United States of Pizza" competition
Minneapolis, MN4 hours ago
WestJet bringing direct air service to Edmonton to MSP, strengthening business ties between the region and western Canada
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
Lead Concerns: State wants to test children of ammunition plant employees
Anoka, MN7 days ago
Most Popular
Marjorie Taylor Greene's 9/11 Remarks Stun Audience Into Silence
Coeur D'alene, ID3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy