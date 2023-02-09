Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
YourErie

Big Game Bound: Live from Philadelphia

By George Stockburger,

7 days ago

(WHTM) – For the second time in six seasons the Philadelphia Eagles are playing for a championship. This time they have a new head coach, a new quarterback, and only eight players returning from the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube is live in Philadelphia tonight with special coverage of Sunday’s game.

We’ll take a look at how the Eagles clinched an NFC Championship, hear from Eagles legends Dick Vermeil and Donovan McNabb, and meet a Philadelphia Eagles superfan.

Pennsylvania Governor and Eagles fan Josh Shapiro also joins Big Game Bound to preview the game.

Watch starting at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

