Youngstown, OH
WKBN

Deadline approaching for Youngstown grant applications

By Jennifer Rodriguez,

7 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The deadline to submit applications for several grants from the city of Youngstown is approaching.

A release from the city states that the applications for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) funds, and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 were made available on January 13 until February 15.

Youngstown takes first step toward new police dept., fire station

February 15 at 2 p.m. is the deadline to turn in the applications.

Thursday, city staff provided a public meeting at Youngstown’s main library to give out information on the application process, funding priorities and to answer questions.

Roughly $3.4 million in CDBG funding is available, as well as $785,000 in HOME funds and $300,000 of Emergency Solutions Grant funds.

Anyone who could not attend the meeting and has questions can reach out to Debra Byrd, MPA, the compliance director for the Community Planning and Economic Development, at 330-742-8876.

Applications can be downloaded at https://youngstownohio.gov . Applications can be mailed or hand delivered to Youngstown City Hall, 4th Floor, 26 S. Phelps Street Youngstown, Ohio 44503.

