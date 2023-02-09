Open in App
Queens, NY
See more from this location?
1010WINS

TRAGEDY HITS HOME: Queens family of 4, including 2 babies, killed by earthquake in Turkey

By Curtis Brodner,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkwB9_0kiJFmhV00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Queens family of four was killed in the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Burak Firik, 35, Kimberly Firik, 32 and their sons, Hamza, 2, and Bilal, 1, were visiting family in Turkey when the earthquake hit, PIX11 first reported. They were killed when the building they were in collapsed.

The family had left their home in Corona to visit Burak’s family in Elbistan about a month ago.

Family and friends in Queens were notified of their loved ones’ deaths Tuesday afternoon.

Kimberly was a biology major at City College, and Burak worked as a software engineer for Amazon. He was also a board member for the Council on American-Islamic Relations New York.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has claimed the lives of at least 20,000 people as of Thursday.

The State Department confirmed that American citizens were killed in the disaster but has not yet released their identities.

CAIR-NY confirmed the deaths to the New York Post .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY
Group of 6 beats, stabs, shoots at boy on Bronx street
New York City, NY1 day ago
Shootings leave 2 dead in Manhattan, the Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Cops searching for man who groped woman, 25, on Bronx street
Bronx, NY19 hours ago
Most Popular
Man struck in eye in Queens double shooting; gunman at large
Queens, NY1 day ago
Brooklyn thief robs FedEx worker of $1K iPhone
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Man crashes stolen Bentley after Manhattan joyride
Manhattan, NY6 hours ago
Family of deliveryman in coma questions NYPD pursuit of rampaging U-Haul driver
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYC elevator attack: Man forces woman, 19, to remove pants, punches her
New York City, NY1 day ago
VIDEO: NYPD officers race to clear street full of schoolkids during Brooklyn U-Haul rampage
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Woman is dragged, beaten by man who followed her onto Manhattan elevator
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Homeless man with over 30 priors charged for trying to rape woman in Queens bathroom
Queens, NY1 day ago
PODCAST: Could eating green vegetables kill you?
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Former Bronx high school dean indicted for fatal gang shooting
Bronx, NY21 hours ago
Boys, 16 and 13, stabbed on E. Harlem basketball court: police
New York City, NY22 hours ago
NJ man, 76, charged for hiding dead sister's remains in home: prosecutor
Westwood, NJ1 day ago
Brooklyn Yeshiva goes on lockdown after man barricades himself in apartment nearby: report
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Man suspected of shoving 66-year-old onto Brooklyn subway tracks arrested
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Woman, 67, critically injured when E-bike battery sparks fire in Brooklyn building
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Van sought after teen boy, 3 men shot on Brooklyn street
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Power outage reported at JFK's Terminal 1 after fire, 'electrical panel failure,' flights affected
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Man charged in Brooklyn U-Haul 'rampage,' told police they 'should have shot' him
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Group beats 67-year-old man in Queens subway station robbery
Queens, NY2 days ago
NJ gym owner accused of stealing from cars of clients after GoPro bust: 'We watched this guy'
Midland Park, NJ1 day ago
NJ man, 26, arrested after repeatedly ramming cop car with vehicle
Hackensack, NJ19 hours ago
NEW PIC: Brooklyn subway shover threw man, 66, onto tracks in unprovoked attack
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
LI driver convicted for killing man in car crash after drunkenly fleeing cops at 137 mph
Upton, NY23 hours ago
Man charged in alleged crowbar attack of food vendor at Lower Manhattan park
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
23 warring Queens gang members charged for 18 different shootings
Queens, NY3 days ago
Teen, man shot in Brooklyn; gunman at large: police
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy