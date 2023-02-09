TRAGEDY HITS HOME: Queens family of 4, including 2 babies, killed by earthquake in Turkey

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Queens family of four was killed in the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Burak Firik, 35, Kimberly Firik, 32 and their sons, Hamza, 2, and Bilal, 1, were visiting family in Turkey when the earthquake hit, PIX11 first reported. They were killed when the building they were in collapsed.

The family had left their home in Corona to visit Burak’s family in Elbistan about a month ago.

Family and friends in Queens were notified of their loved ones’ deaths Tuesday afternoon.

Kimberly was a biology major at City College, and Burak worked as a software engineer for Amazon. He was also a board member for the Council on American-Islamic Relations New York.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has claimed the lives of at least 20,000 people as of Thursday.

The State Department confirmed that American citizens were killed in the disaster but has not yet released their identities.

CAIR-NY confirmed the deaths to the New York Post .