Woman hit by car in Chesapeake seriously injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police were called to investigate an incident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from the city.
Police dispatchers confirmed they received the first call about the accident at 4:39 p.m.
A woman was attempting to cross the road when she was hit by a car. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
George Washington Hwy N was closed at Battery Park Road until 7:30 p.m.
We’re still working to learn if the driver faces any charges.s
