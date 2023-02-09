Woman hit by car in Chesapeake seriously injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police were called to investigate an incident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from the city.

Police dispatchers confirmed they received the first call about the accident at 4:39 p.m.

A woman was attempting to cross the road when she was hit by a car. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

George Washington Hwy N was closed at Battery Park Road until 7:30 p.m.

We’re still working to learn if the driver faces any charges.s

