Limestone County, AL
WHNT News 19

Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Limestone County

By Zach Hester,

7 days ago

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday night in Limestone County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the victim, only identified as a man, died at the scene after that crash around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Three arrested in Decatur, accused of using stolen identities to make fake copies for immigrants

Troopers say the crash happened on I-65 near Ardmore.

