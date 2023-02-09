Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday night in Limestone County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the victim, only identified as a man, died at the scene after that crash around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Troopers say the crash happened on I-65 near Ardmore.

