4 women randomly attacked by man in Queens neighborhood, police say

By Finn HoogensenKatie Corrado,

7 days ago

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) – Police on Thursday arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said.

The four women were attacked unprovoked in Ridgewood between 9:15 p.m. and 10:18 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect — believed to be 20 to 25 years old — attacked the women without saying a word, and he didn’t steal any of their possessions, police said.

The first attack happened around 9:15 p.m. on Gates Avenue, according to police. The suspect got out of a black SUV and approached a 61-year-old woman. He then put his fingers in her mouth and pushed her to the ground, authorities said.

The 61-year-old victim suffered pain and swelling to her mouth and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The suspect got back into the SUV and fled westbound on Gates Avenue, police said.

About 12 minutes later, the suspect attacked a 32-year-old woman on Palmetto Street, according to police. Just over 20 minutes later, the man allegedly attacked a 30-year-old woman on Madison Street.

In the final assault of the night, the suspect attacked a 45-year-old woman at Gates Avenue and Fresh Pond Road around 10:18 p.m., authorities said.

The suspect was arrested Thursday evening, about 10 blocks from his home in Queens, police said. The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released.

Alex Buitrago, who lives in the neighborhood, recognized the suspect as soon as she saw his picture. She said he’s always seemed suspicious.

“He just kind of has a weird vibe, like talking to himself a lot. Seems frantic. I just kind of mind my own business,” Buitrago said.

