Open in App
Westover, WV
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

Mountain Line set for terminal renovations

By Riley Holsinger,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAu8U_0kiJCfLN00

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Mountain Line Transit Authority is looking to make renovations to its terminal in Westover. The group is hoping to redo the customer service area and has a lot of different ideas in mind.

“It’s going to have a lot more amenities, it’s going to be more passenger-friendly, the restroom layout, the seating layout, charging stations for people to charge their phones, more access to customer service that they’ll have information boards,” Bruffy said. “It’ll just be a much nicer more modern facility for those that want to ride the bus, who needs to get in and out of the weather.”

Mountain Line’s CEO David Bruffy says he is excited about the new renovations that will make the area more comfortable for travelers.

Construction is expected to get underway in March after the bidding process.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Delays expected on US 119 for slide repair
Grafton, WV22 hours ago
Star City Sheetz officially reopened
Star City, WV1 day ago
Fire reported near Morgantown elementary school
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Clarksburg restaurant holds fundraiser for Homes for Harrison
Clarksburg, WV20 hours ago
Sunset Ellis Restaurant reopens under new owner
Shinnston, WV19 hours ago
Lane closures planned on I-79 in Clarksburg
Clarksburg, WV3 days ago
West Virginia’s first Boscov’s to hire 250 workers
Bridgeport, WV1 day ago
Local watersheds are not affected by Ohio train derailment
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Morgantown groups considering building new ice arena at Mylan Park
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Parts of West Virginia see warmest temperatures ever recorded in February
Clarksburg, WV1 day ago
Boscov’s officially coming to Meadowbrook Mall
Bridgeport, WV2 days ago
Special nursing pledge commitment ceremony held at WVU School of Nursing Bridgeport Campus
Bridgeport, WV1 day ago
United Way HDC asks for community’s help in reaching annual campaign goal
Bridgeport, WV1 day ago
‘Born & Bred Concert Series’ returns to Clarksburg in April
Clarksburg, WV21 hours ago
Farming series for beginners coming to West Virginia
Clarksburg, WV3 days ago
Medical Examiner called to Harrison County vehicle crash
Salem, WV23 hours ago
North Elementary administrators on leave amid investigation
Morgantown, WV3 hours ago
WVU partnership launches program to recruit teachers to WV
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Gender-bending drag show at Primanti Bros. canceled in West Virginia due to threats
Wheeling, WV3 days ago
WVU Mascot race narrows down to top 4
Morgantown, WV20 hours ago
Kindergarten classes celebrate 100th day of school in West Milford
West Milford, WV1 day ago
WVU planning new respiratory therapy program
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
What is a ‘borg’ and why are college kids drinking them?
Clarksburg, WV18 hours ago
Clarksburg Council amends city charter, discusses manager position
Clarksburg, WV15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy