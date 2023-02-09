Mountain Line set for terminal renovations

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Mountain Line Transit Authority is looking to make renovations to its terminal in Westover. The group is hoping to redo the customer service area and has a lot of different ideas in mind.

“It’s going to have a lot more amenities, it’s going to be more passenger-friendly, the restroom layout, the seating layout, charging stations for people to charge their phones, more access to customer service that they’ll have information boards,” Bruffy said. “It’ll just be a much nicer more modern facility for those that want to ride the bus, who needs to get in and out of the weather.”

Mountain Line’s CEO David Bruffy says he is excited about the new renovations that will make the area more comfortable for travelers.

Construction is expected to get underway in March after the bidding process.

