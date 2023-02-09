Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
Tribune-Review

2nd teen charged in deadly Downtown Pittsburgh shooting

By Justin Vellucci,

7 days ago
A second teenager charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh last month shut off the GPS-enabled ankle monitor he wore as part of his probation about two weeks before the shooting, police said Thursday.

Jayshon Martin, 18, of the city’s Knoxville neighborhood, was charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with evidence, Pittsburgh police said.

Authorities arrested Martin without incident Thursday in the 800 block of Moravian Way on the city’s North Side. He was awaiting arraignment.

On the afternoon of Jan. 19, police went to the area of Downtown’s Wood Street T station after several 911 callers reported gunshots being fired, according to a criminal complaint filed against Martin.

Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as 23-year-old Eugene Nance, with injuries to his chest and right leg, police said.

Nance was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital and pronounced dead at 3:35 p.m.

Police said the first shooter, later identified as Erique Collington, 18, opened fire in the 700 block of Liberty Avenue as he ran toward Nance. Martin then fired in the same direction, police said.

After the shooting, police said both Collington and Martin fled on Seventh Street.

Police said they tracked Collington to a parking garage on East General Robinson Street on the North Shore and arrested him there without incident.

A probation officer interviewed by police confirmed that Martin wore a GPS-equipped ankle monitor to enable authorities to track his location. The complaint said the ankle monitor had been powered off around Jan. 4 and was never turned on again.

The probation officer said he supervised Martin on three separate terms of probation, since Martin was about 14 or 15 years old. The most recent term started in June and ended on Jan. 23, four days after the shooting, police said.

