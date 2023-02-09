COLUMBIA, S.C. —In a matchup of the nation’s final two unbeaten teams, No. 3 LSU (23-1, 11-1 SEC) fell behind early to No. 1 South Carolina (25-0, 12-0 SEC) and the Tigers punched back, but ultimately South Carolina pulled away Sunday in a sold-out Colonial Life Arena, 88-64. It marked South Carolina’s 31st consecutive win as the Tigers 23-game win streak came to an end. After falling behind quickly in the first quarter, 18-2, LSU clawed to get back in the game to bring the score within three points halfway through the second quarter. The Gamecocks depth and size proved to be too much though as South Carolina prevented LSU from every gaining a lead, eventually pulling away from the Tigers.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO