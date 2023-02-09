Read full article on original website
Gymnastics Climbs To No. 8 In Week Six Rankings
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team moved up in the week six rankings to the eighth spot. This marks the sixth consecutive week LSU has ranked amongst the top-10 teams in the nation. The Tigers fell to No. 5 Auburn with a score of 197.500-197.750 on Friday night....
Tigers Travel To Athens To Take On UGA
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team, looking for the type of play they showed in the second half on Saturday, will look to put together a full game when they travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. The...
LSU Remains In AP Top Five
BATON ROUGE – LSU remained in the AP Top Five on Monday as the Tigers came in at No. 5 following their first lost of the season Sunday at No. 1 South Carolina. The Gamecocks won their 31st game in a row, snapping LSU’s 23-game win streak. LSU...
No. 3 LSU Drops First Game At No. 1 South Carolina, 88-64
COLUMBIA, S.C. —In a matchup of the nation’s final two unbeaten teams, No. 3 LSU (23-1, 11-1 SEC) fell behind early to No. 1 South Carolina (25-0, 12-0 SEC) and the Tigers punched back, but ultimately South Carolina pulled away Sunday in a sold-out Colonial Life Arena, 88-64. It marked South Carolina’s 31st consecutive win as the Tigers 23-game win streak came to an end. After falling behind quickly in the first quarter, 18-2, LSU clawed to get back in the game to bring the score within three points halfway through the second quarter. The Gamecocks depth and size proved to be too much though as South Carolina prevented LSU from every gaining a lead, eventually pulling away from the Tigers.
Women's Golf Team Opens Spring And Busy February Monday in Bahamas
BATON ROUGE – For the No. 9 LSU women’s golf team, it will be a busy February that begins on Monday morning with the first round of Nexus Invitational at the Albany Golf Club at Nassau, Bahamas. Auburn is the host for this event that is played on...
LSU Track & Field Saw Four Program Records Fall on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up their final day of the Tyson Invitational and David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Final Results (Tyson Invitational) | Final Results (David Hemery Valentine Invitational) The LSU record book never had a chance this weekend, watching the Tigers set three...
Gymnastics Records Season High Road Score; Falls To No. 5 Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – The ninth-ranked LSU Gymnastics team fell to No. 5 Auburn, 197.500-197.750, with a season high road score on Friday night in Neville Arena. “Overall, I thought it was a very good meet. We stayed aggressive and stayed true to our message,” said head coach Jay Clark. “We’ll continue to keep climbing and keep getting better. This score will help us tremendously once NQS begins and will set us up to move up as we get closer to postseason.”
Tigers Stay Perfect in 2023 LSU Invitational with Wins Over Oregon State, Nicholls
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/25 LSU (5-0) concluded the LSU Invitational by shutting out No. 19/25 Oregon State for the second time this weekend, 3-0 and outlasting Nicholls, 4-3 at Tiger Park. Ali Kilponen (2-0) starred in the circle for game one and pitched a two-hit shutout against...
No. 3 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina To Meet In Columbia In Matchup Of Unbeatens
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sunday’s LSU Women’s Basketball game at South Carolina in a sold-out Colonial Life Arena will be a matchup of the nation’s final two unbeaten teams at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN in a clash in Columbia. The teams have been on a collision...
Rose Rewrites Her Program Record in the 800 Meter, No. 2 in Collegiate History
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the first day of the Tyson Invitational hosted by Arkansas at the state-of-the-art Randal Tyson Indoor Track on Friday. They also wrapped up the women’s side of the David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted at the Boston University Track & Tennis Center.
LSU Takes Down New Mexico 11-3 on Opening Day
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/25 LSU opened the season with 16 hits in the six-inning 11-3 victory over New Mexico on day one of the LSU Invitational. A total of 1,867 fans came out to Tiger Park on Opening Day. Eight players logged two hits in the game,...
Saturday's Baseball Scrimmage Canceled; Next Scrimmage Set for Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, La. – Saturday’s LSU Baseball scrimmage has been canceled due to inclement weather. The Tigers will next scrimmage at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU will also scrimmage on Monday at a time to be announced. LSU players will be...
Schedule Changes for LSU Invitational
BATON ROUGE, La. – Changes to the schedule for day two of the LSU Invitational have been made due to inclement weather. The Oregon State and New Mexico game has been moved to the 2:30 p.m. slot and LSU will face Oregon State and New Mexico at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
