Inspector finds lack of handwashing at Hardin Valley pizza place

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report.

The grade is a 70 at Snappy Tomato Pizza, the one at 10612 Hardin Valley Road in Knoxville. A grade of 69 and below is considered a failing score.

Snappy Tomato Pizza, 10612 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville — Grade: 70, Follow-up Grade: 95

The inspector reported employees were not washing their hands as needed. Proper hand washing is required to help prevent the potential of foodborne illness.

The inspector found no date markings on any ready-to-eat food when checked. Date marking helps indicate when foods are no longer safe to eat. Also, an unknown bottle with purple liquid was unlabeled. Labels are required to prevent any guesswork.

There’s more. Food temperatures were off. The cold holding temperature of the sausage and pepperoni was 50 degrees. But 41 and below is the proper cold temperature to slow bacteria growth. Raw chicken was found stored next to ready-to-eat food. You may do that in your refrigerator, but it creates the potential for cross-contamination at restaurants.

The inspector found no employee illness plan posted. The manager was unaware of the five symptoms. The policy was sent to the restaurant.

The inspector returned to Snappy Tomato Pizza in Hardin Valley. The original critical violations were corrected. The new reinspected grade is a 95.

Top Scores of the Week

Chicken Salad Chick, 8008 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 100

Zalate Taqueria, 102 Stekoia Lane, Knoxville — 100

The Lunchbox, 1225 E. Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville — 100

Perk City, 3229 E. Magnolia Ave, Knoxville — 100

Marble City Ale House, 108 Jack Dance St, Knoxville — 100

KFC, 7112 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 99

Taco Bell, 2315 N. Charles Seivers Blvd, Clinton — 99

Subway, 2919 Old Knoxville Hwy, Alcoa — 99

