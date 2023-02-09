Open in App
Royal Oak, MI
See more from this location?
WWJ News Radio

Suspect flees in red Chevy Malibu after shooting at Royal Oak Twp. Baymont Inn

By Wwj Newsroom,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6ULt_0kiJBRyI00

ROYAL OAK TWP. (WWJ) -- No one was injured in a shooting under investigation at a hotel in Royal Oak Township, according to police.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police Second District responded to a call about shots fired at the Baymont Inn on 8 Mile Road near Livernois, at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that this was a possible attempted robbery, police said, and the victim did not report any injuries.

MSP said the victim described the alleged shooter, and troopers began searching the area.

Surveillance video showed the suspect getting into the backseat of a red 2014 Chevy Malibu, and fleeing before troopers arrived.

Police said one spent casing and multiple bullet fragments were found at the scene, and further investigation found that the Malibu did not have a valid license plate.

MSP is still searching for the suspect as the investigation continues.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Police offer reward for information after man discovered shot to death in Pontiac apartment
Pontiac, MI23 hours ago
Police arrest "serial peeping Tom" suspected in at least 8 incidents in Warren, Eastpointe and Oak Park
Eastpointe, MI5 hours ago
Man steals $200 during Ferndale White Castle robbery
Ferndale, MI23 hours ago
2 MSP patrol cars struck overnight in separate hit-and-run cases while assisting other crashes in Metro Detroit
Detroit, MI5 hours ago
WANTED: Suspect who fired shots from Jeep Cherokee, killing 14-year-old boy in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit man faces felony charge after allegedly robbing a White Castle in Ferndale
Ferndale, MI22 hours ago
Pregnant Detroit mom shoots woman pregnant by the same man, sheriff says
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Grand Blanc Township police stop drunk driver going wrong way on I-75
Grand Blanc, MI1 day ago
Police release name of woman shot, killed outside Flint townhomes
Flint, MI2 days ago
Officer accused of sneaking drugs, other contraband hidden in snacks into Macomb County Correctional Facility
Lenox Township, MI1 hour ago
Woman's Body Found in Wayne County
Arcadia, CA2 days ago
Detroit woman charged in shooting of pregnant woman in Center Line
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Police search for suspects after construction vehicle stolen in Detroit
Detroit, MI3 days ago
2 men, 2 women charged with break-in at Oakland County home; police find items stolen in Missouri
Troy, MI3 days ago
Detroit woman accused of shooting baby father’s pregnant girlfriend in Center Line
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit woman arraigned on assault with intent to murder in love triangle
Detroit, MI1 day ago
One Dead in Adrian Drive-by Shooting Monday
Adrian, MI3 days ago
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill students at Detroit Job Corps Center
Detroit, MI20 hours ago
Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Leads to Arrests in Two States
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Middle school student killed in crash involving bus, Wayne police asking witnesses to come forward with details
Wayne, MI2 days ago
Diners evacuated as large fire causes extensive damage to historic Karl's Cabin in Plymouth
Plymouth, MI1 day ago
Detroit police asking for help finding thieves caught on camera stealing pickup truck
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Monroe Sheriff: Man Goes Missing After Leaving for Work in Blissfield
Blissfield, MI2 days ago
Two suburban teens charged with murder of missing River Rouge man found in Detroit
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Seven people arrested as part of Knoxville's '313 Initiative' to stop Detroit drug pipeline
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
New charges possible for man accused of threatening Genesee County Prosecutor, others
Flint, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy