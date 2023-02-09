Suspect flees in red Chevy Malibu after shooting at Royal Oak Twp. Baymont Inn

ROYAL OAK TWP. (WWJ) -- No one was injured in a shooting under investigation at a hotel in Royal Oak Township, according to police.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police Second District responded to a call about shots fired at the Baymont Inn on 8 Mile Road near Livernois, at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that this was a possible attempted robbery, police said, and the victim did not report any injuries.

MSP said the victim described the alleged shooter, and troopers began searching the area.

Surveillance video showed the suspect getting into the backseat of a red 2014 Chevy Malibu, and fleeing before troopers arrived.

Police said one spent casing and multiple bullet fragments were found at the scene, and further investigation found that the Malibu did not have a valid license plate.

MSP is still searching for the suspect as the investigation continues.