St. Ignatius grad helps Eagles soar to Super Bowl

Gannon knows a thing or two about championships. He won two of them at the high school level, one with the football team in 1999, and the other in 2001 as a basketball player. It’s the only state basketball championship in school history for the Wildcats.
“John was an all-around excellent athlete, three-sport man, and an excellent three-sport man.”
Gannon was a defensive back in college at Louisville, but a hip injury ended his playing career and that’s when his focus turned to coaching.
“So he started to be just a student coach to help out and I think that is where he really got the bug.”
Gannon’s biggest coaching career moment comes on Super Bowl Sunday where he’ll try to win another title…a Super Bowl title.
