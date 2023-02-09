Open in App
Fresno, CA
DOJ: Fresno man sentenced for stealing mail, pandemic-related fraud

By Marcela Chavez,

7 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A Fresno man has been sentenced to two years in prison for mail fraud and possession of stolen mail, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday.

According to DOJ officials, between Aug. 2020 and Nov. 2020, 32-year-old Garrett Scott Wheelen of Fresno perpetrated a mail fraud scheme to defraud the State of California, by submitting fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assitance (PUA) claims to the Employment Development Department (EDD) a program that provided unemployment benefits to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court documents say Wheelen used personally identifiable information and other information associated with real people to submit fraudulent unemployment insurance.

According to prosecutors, Wheelen submitted the claims for his own benefit and included information relating to employment and mailing addresses that were not associated with the claimants.

DOJ officials say the EDD approved at least one of the claims and caused the Bank of America to mail debit cards containing unemployment benefits to an address under Wheelen’s control.

Prosecutors say Wheelen obtained the personal information of his victims by stealing from mailboxes and at least one mail truck.

In addition to the two years in prison, Wheelen has been ordered to pay $27,664 in restitution to California’s Employment Development Department.

