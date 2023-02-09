Wallingford mayor speaks on high cost of electricity during State of the Town address

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford’s mayor plans to use his 20th term in office to address issues facing a new generation of citizens.

Mayor William Dickinson explained the details during his annual State of the Town address.

“We need informed people, not just informed in facts, but informed in good behavior and good values,” he said.

Dickinson, who is 77, spoke on the high cost of electricity and its impact on the community.

