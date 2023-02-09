Ed Oliver has fallen short of his first-round draft status

Next month the Bills have a big decision to make regarding whether to re-sign linebacker Tremaine Edmunds before he hits unrestricted free agency.

Next year, they will have the same decision to make on defensive tackle Ed Oliver, and given given the current information we have on both players, there’s no doubt what I would do if I was Bills’ management: Make sure to get Edmunds back, and say goodbye to Oliver.

By almost every measure, Edmunds, the Bills’ second of two first-round picks in 2018 at No. 16 overall, has been the better and more productive player than Oliver who was Buffalo’s first-round pick in 2019 at No. 9 overall. And I think the Bills know this.

Last month in his season-ending press conference, general manager Brandon Beane - who drafted both players - spoke glowingly of Edmunds in terms of his play and how far he has come as a leader.

Here’s what he had to say about Oliver: “I think Ed has done some really good things for us and has grown. I think there are some things he’s done well, but I do think there’s some meat on the bone.”

Meaning, Oliver has not lived up to his draft status. Beane will never say it that plainly, but I will. It’s a fact. As a top 10 pick, a player is expected to evolve into one of the best at his position, and Oliver has fallen far short of that. Sure, there have been games where he’s looked great, but more often than not it would be tough to differentiate him from any other Bills defensive tackle.

The day before Beane spoke, McDermott faced reporters’ questions in the wake of the 27-10 playoff loss to the Bengals, a game in which Oliver was invisible. He wasn’t asked specifically about Oliver, but rather the overall performance of the defensive line.

“I thought we were probably more inconsistent than I would have liked to have seen this year, particularly after Von (Miller) went down,” he said. “I thought each one of those guys had their games where they played well. Just overall as a group, I felt like we were a little bit too inconsistent.”

He might as well have been speaking solely about Oliver, because that’s exactly how Oliver played all year, and has played during his four years in Buffalo.

Oliver got hurt in the season opener in Los Angeles and missed the next three games, then played in the final 12. Now, I can’t say for certain whether the hamstring injury limited his effectiveness the rest of the way because maybe it did. I do know that once he returned against the Steelers he started every game and in six of the 12 he had the highest snap count among the defensive tackles (DaQuan Jones led in the other six), an indication that he was a full go.

The results were middling. He finished with 34 tackles, nine for lost yardage including 2.5 sacks (his lowest total of his career), three deflected passes, one forced fumble and one recovery. One of his sacks resulted in a safety against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

The Bills don’t provide QB pressures in the stats they provide to the media, so we have to turn to Pro Football Focus for that. Oliver had 31 QB pressures which tied for 30th in the NFL among all defensive tackles.

That’s nothing new, though. In his best season, 2021, Oliver had the 18th-most pressures among DTs with 40. In 2020 he was 20th with 35, and in 2019 he was 29th with 29. That’s just not good enough, especially for a player who was drafted for the primary purpose of giving the Bills an elite penetrator from the inside.

I never like to play the hindsight is 20/20 card when it comes to the draft because the whole thing is such a crapshoot as teams try to project whether players can transition to the NFL and play similarly to how they played in college.

But in that 2019 draft, there were five defensive tackles picked in the first 19 slots and the Bills had a crack at four of them.

Quinnen Williams was long gone as he went to the Jets at No. 3, and that has proven to be a great choice because he has become a monster in the middle of New York’s line. Oliver went to the Bills at No. 9, the Dolphins picked Christian Wilkins at 13, the Giants took Dexter Lawrence at 17, and the Titans selected Jeffery Simmons at 19.

In 2022, Wilkins played 952 snaps, most of any defensive tackle in the NFL. There were 67 altogether who played at least 50% of Wilkins total and according to PFF’s overall grades, Lawrence was considered the best player at the position, tied with the Chiefs’ Chris Jones. Williams was fourth, Wilkins sixth, and Simmons ninth. And then way down at 28th - behind his Bills teammate DaQuan Jones (22nd) and ex-Bill Harrison Phillips (23rd) - was Oliver.

Going back through their careers, again using at least 50% snaps of the highest snap count at the position, here’s where PFF ranked the fivesome:

▶ As rookies in 2019, Lawrence was 16th, Williams 48th, Oliver 51st, Wilkins 56th and Simmons missed half the season so his numbers aren’t relevant.

▶ In 2020, Simmons was eighth, Williams 10th, Lawrence 15th, Wilkins was 29th and Oliver was 63rd.

▶ And in 2021, Wilkins was fourth, Simmons 16th, Oliver 19th, Lawrence 20th, and Williams was 30th.

The primary problem for Oliver is his lack of size. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 287 pounds which is well below the norm for interior defensive linemen. By comparison, Williams is 6-3, 303, Lawrence is 6-4, 342, Simmons is 6-4, 305 and Wilkins is 6-4, 310.

The Bills knew they were drafting an undersized player, but they felt Oliver’s speed and pass rush skills would mitigate his lack of size, but it really hasn’t.

“It’s not from a lack of effort,” Beane said of Oliver. “He works hard, he’s one of the guys, but I think he’d tell you, too, there are probably some plays he wants back in certain games or certain moments. You know, we picked up his fifth-year option so going into this season, we expect him to find a little bit more and I know Ed expects that of himself.”

Oh yes, that fifth-year option. All rookies sign standard four-year contracts, but first-round picks are eligible to be extended a fifth season if a team sees fit to awarding it, thus keeping the player out of free agency an extra season.

The Bills exercised Oliver’s option last spring and at the time it was probably the right move because he played his best football in the second half of 2021. Of course, it comes with a big pay raise, calculated on the average salary of the third- to 25th-highest paid salaries at the position over the previous five seasons. For Oliver, that means he’ll earn $10.7 million in 2023, and every penny counts against the cap.

Oliver has one season left to prove to the Bills that he deserves a second contract, but unless he makes significant strides the Bills should move on because Oliver, to date, simply has warranted it.

Coaching hires in AFC East will impact Bills

McDermott made reference in his season-ending presser that, “The division is improving, right? The gap is closing as far as that’s concerned.”

And he said that before the other three teams made key changes to their coaching staffs, all of which will only close the gap a little more on the three-time defending AFC East champs.

The biggest move was made by Miami as highly respected Vic Fangio was hired to be the defensive coordinator, a role at which he has excelled in several places during an NFL coaching career that dates back to 1986. And with the talent Miami already has in place, Fangio has a chance to create a Dolphins defense that will give Allen an immense challenge, something it has failed to do since Allen entered the NFL.

In New England, Bill Belichick realized his own stupidity of having Matt Patricia and Joe Judge co-coordinate the Patriots 2022 offense so he hired Bill O’Brien as his new offensive coordinator. O’Brien is a huge upgrade and now quarterback Mac Jones will have a legitimate chance to grow and succeed, not only because O’Brien can coach him up, but because O’Brien also knows how to scheme plays.

And in New York, Mike LaFleur was fired as offensive coordinator and replaced by Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett, of course, failed spectacularly last season as head coach in Denver and didn’t even make it through the whole season. But as an OC, he has a strong reputation, particularly during his time with the Packers which drew raves from none other than Aaron Rodgers.

Hackett’s move to New York also gives the Jets a decent shot at acquiring Rodgers in a trade, assuming Rodgers emerges from his upcoming four-day “darkness retreat” (this guy is such a weirdo) and decides a trade from Green Bay would be in everyone’s best interest. Rodgers might be a weirdo, but if he winds up in New York, suddenly the Jets become a major threat to the Bills.

Damar Hamlin wins prestigious NFL honor

On Wednesday at the Super Bowl site in Phoenix, the Bills fallen safety was named the winner of the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award. The award is the highest honor that the NFL Players Association can bestow upon a player and is determined by a league-wide vote. It recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown.

Hamlin’s story is well known by now, how he started the Chasing M’s Foundation back in 2020 with a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $2,500 to start a toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

After his cardiac arrest in Cincinnati, donations began pouring into the foundation and as of now, they have swelled the coffers to more than $9 million. The Alan Page award also comes with a $100,000 contribution that will go to Chasing M’s.

Hamlin was in Phoenix Tuesday along with his family to accept the award, the first time he has spoken in public since the incident.

A few weeks ago, Hamlin recorded a video that was shared on social media and he said, “I’m so excited for the things that I have planned in the future for these kids – all across the country now. While I’m so thankful to everybody, I know that it isn’t enough just to be thankful. … This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world. And with God’s guidance, I will continue to do wonderful and great things.”

Coaching staff undergoes some minor turnover

Last week I told you that assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell was interviewing to become the Patriots offensive line coach. He didn’t get that job, but he did go out to Los Angeles this past week to talk to Sean McVay, and it looks like the Rams are hiring him to be their new offensive line coach.

One coach goes out, and another one is reportedly coming in. It looks like the Bills are re-opening the pipeline with the Panthers and will be hiring Al Holcomb to serve as a senior defensive assistant. As you remember, many players the Bills signed in the first few seasons of the McDermott/Beane tenure in Buffalo had ties to to the Panthers.

The 52-year-old Holcomb has been in the NFL since 2009 and he spent five seasons in Carolina as linebackers coach, the first four of those years with McDermott as defensive coordinator. He left the Panthers in 2018 to become defensive coordinator of the Cardinals, and had been back with the Panthers since 2020 working as the defensive run game coordinator.

The NFL needs to bring back the emergency QB

What happened a couple weeks ago in the NFC Championship Game is a situation that should not be allowed to repeat itself in the NFL.

The 49ers, who had already lost their top two quarterbacks to injuries during the regular season, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppollo, started third-string rookie Brock Purdy against the Eagles and his backup was 36-year-old NFL retread Josh Johnson who has been with more teams than you have fingers. In fact, he spent a couple months with the Bills in 2015.

Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the 49ers’ first possession and had to leave the game. Johnson then suffered a concussion early in the third quarter, and because the 49ers had no other QB, they had to send Purdy back in even though he couldn’t throw the ball past the line of scrimmage, turning the game into a farce.

The NFL needs to reinstate the emergency QB rule whereby each team can dress three QBs, and the third-stringer can only play if the other two are knocked out by injury. And once the third QB enters, the other two can’t return even if they’re capable.

It was a good rule when it was in place from 1991 to 2010. However, it was eliminated prior to 2011 when the game day rosters were increased from 45 to 46 - where they remain today - and teams could use that extra spot at any position.

Some teams have occasionally used it on a third QB, especially if their starter is playing hurt, but most haven’t, figuring the chances of losing two QBs in a game are pretty slim. I can’t even remember the last time the Bills had three active on game day.

However, in one of the biggest NFL games of the season, the 49ers’ incredibly bad injury luck at quarterback bit them, and if Purdy hadn’t gutted it out, we would have been watching running back Christian McCaffrey playing quarterback.

