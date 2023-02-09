Open in App
Vinemont, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lonnie Joe Overton

By Cullman Funeral Home,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gp7y_0kiJ89uV00

Funeral service for Lonnie Joe Overton, 79, of Vinemont, will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Friendship Methodist Cemetery. Pastors Jerry Lawson and Ory Hampton will officiate.

Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Overton passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 26, 1943 to Lonnie & Verda Brown Overton. He was a truck driver for many years. Joe was a member of Daystar Church. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a great-grandchild, Walt Overton.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Mary Mayo Overton; sons, Ronnie (Kim) Overton, Brandon Overton; daughters, Kristi (Stephen) Millwood, Caitlin (Lance) Saint, Melanie Overton; sister, Joann Warren; grandchildren, Cody (Sara) Overton, Baylee (Kyle) Hasting, Nick Overton, Jake Overton, Judson Millwood, Colton Millwood, Austin Millwood, Brooklynn Saint, Gracelynn Saint, Gabby Saint, Preslee Overton; great-grandchildren, Charlie Overton, Collin Overton, Evelyn Hasting; and, a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Smith, Stephen Millwood, Lance Saint, Wayne Overton, Don Brown, Pat Williams.

Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com .

