Obituary: Tommy Charles Bartlett

Tom was born Oct. 23, 1938, to parents J.J. and Estelle Frazier Bartlett and privileged to grow up in a loving family with four siblings who all worked in the family business. They remained close all their lives and their greatest joy was gathering and re-telling tales of their younger days. Some of the tales were even true. He graduated from Winston County High School and enrolled at Florence State College, now the University of North Alabama. After graduating from UNA with a BS, he was commissioned as a 2 nd Lieutenant in the U. S. Air Force, where he served with the 408 th Fighter Group (Air Defense Command).

Upon release from active duty, he went to Memphis, Tennessee where the love of his life, Loretta Jean Steele, was teaching high school. After they were married, Tom enrolled in graduate studies at the University of Memphis. He earned an MA and taught Literature at Athens State University and from there he went into private industry in Hope, Ark. Tom and Loretta returned to Alabama and Tom returned to the field of education until he retired. He never lost his love for books, old cars and singing old gospel songs at the Frazier Family Reunion. He was the author of three books, two on the history of obscure modes of transportation, and one on the history of the 100 th Bomb Group (8 th Air Force) during WW2.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jim, and his son Christopher Wesley Bartlett. He leaves his remaining siblings, Jerry Bartlett (Jill Bartlett, deceased), Ann Preuitt (Ken Preuitt, deceased), and Amelia Jane Dodd (Don Dodd, deceased), his sister-in-law Anita Bartlett, forever daughter-in-law Danielle Tuberville and a host of nephews and nieces to cherish his memory.

Tom’s close friends are organizing a Tom Bartlett Scholarship Fund to the WCHS Vocational/Technical School where he taught. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Fund or any local charitable organization.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later time.