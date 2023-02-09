Open in App
Cullman, AL
See more from this location?
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ida Louisa Kugler

By Cullman Heritage Funeral Home,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzF5x_0kiJ82jQ00

Funeral Service for Ida Louisa Kugler, age 82, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Kerry Cleghorn officiating; interment in Missionary Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Kugler passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Hanceville Nursing Home. She was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Texas to William Henry Heideman and Avey Heideman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth M. Kugler, and parents.

Survivors include her sons, Kenneth (Bobbie) Kugler and Christopher (Lisa) Kugler; grandchildren, April (Justin) Morgan, Dale Kugler, and Crystal (Joey) Schutt; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, family, and friends.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Obituary: Joseph David Boyd
Hanceville, AL1 day ago
Obituary: James Rudolph Cook (updated)
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Obituary: James Melvin Murcks
Hanceville, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Clara Parker Smith
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Kermit Scogin
Haleyville, AL1 day ago
Obituary: James Wendell West II (update)
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Frederick Andrew White
Logan, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Shane Joseph Cochran
Cullman, AL3 days ago
Obituary: William Jackson Matlock
Hanceville, AL3 days ago
Obituary: Mary Katherine “Kathy” Howard
Vinemont, AL3 days ago
Obituary: Starla Renee Weaver
Hanceville, AL3 days ago
Obituary: Stephen Ellis Turner
Double Springs, AL3 days ago
Obituary: Lockcile Elkins
Haleyville, AL5 days ago
Pet of the Week: (Mr. Land of) Liberty
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Cullman EMS 6th Annual 911 Chili Supper & Cook-Off coming Saturday
Cullman, AL6 hours ago
Wallace State students ‘Build A Wally’ for Valentine’s Day
Hanceville, AL1 day ago
Dreams come true at ‘Night to Shine’
Falkville, AL3 days ago
Cullman City Council hears update on 2023 Strawberry Festival
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Podiatrist Robert Ocampo joins Cullman Regional Medical Group
Cullman, AL1 day ago
UPDATE: Judge sentences Decatur murderer to death
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Second brother arrested in connection to Hartselle stabbing death
Hartselle, AL2 days ago
Files form yesteryear: 1900, 1950
Cullman, AL5 days ago
Jail inmate Anthony Mitchell was 'pulseless and cold to the touch' on arrival at hospital
Jasper, AL2 days ago
Funeral home shooter identified
Cullman, AL3 days ago
Somerville woman works to preserve a piece of American history
Somerville, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy