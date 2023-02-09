Obituary: Ida Louisa Kugler

Funeral Service for Ida Louisa Kugler, age 82, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Kerry Cleghorn officiating; interment in Missionary Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Mrs. Kugler passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Hanceville Nursing Home. She was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Texas to William Henry Heideman and Avey Heideman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth M. Kugler, and parents.

Survivors include her sons, Kenneth (Bobbie) Kugler and Christopher (Lisa) Kugler; grandchildren, April (Justin) Morgan, Dale Kugler, and Crystal (Joey) Schutt; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, family, and friends.