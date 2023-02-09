Indiana women's basketball beats Iowa in front of record crowd, Grace Berger has 26 points

Indiana women's basketball hosts Iowa in a Big Ten matchup between the conference's top two teams.

The No. 3 Hoosiers (22-1, 12-1) are seeking their 11th straight victory. The Hawkeyes (19-4, 11-1 Big Ten) are going for their ninth consecutive win.

Iowa's offense averages close to 90 points per game and features Caitlin Clark. The junior guard averages 27.6 while hoisting up twice as many 3-pointers as any of her teammates.

Wilson Moore and Gregg Doyel will have updates throughout, and so will we. Please remember to refresh .

Doyel: Win over Iowa a glorious night not just for IU, but for women’s basketball overall.

'I've seen that look a lot': Aggressive Grace Berger shows up, powers IU women past Iowa

In front of a record crowd, Indiana came to play. Grace Berger had a team-high 26 points to go along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Mackenzie Holmes had 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals. The Hoosiers forced 18 turnovers.

For Iowa, Caitlin Clark led all scorers with 35 points and added 10 assists.

With both teams in the bonus, Iowa has started to foul Indiana. The Hoosiers have the chance to win this one from the free-throw line.

Yarden Garzon has fouled out for IU and Monika Czinano has fouled out for Iowa.

The Hoosiers have expanded their lead with the one-two punch of Mackenzie Holmes (22 points) and Grace Berger (23 points).

One thing to keep an eye on is the foul trouble for IU. Holmes, Yarden Garzon and Sydney Parrish have 4 fouls each.

After three quarters, Mackenzie Holmes has a team-high 20 points. Grace Berger has 19 points.

Caitlin Clark continues to have a strong game with 25 points and 8 assists.

Things are still tight between the Hoosiers and Hawkeyes. Grace Berger has a team-high 17 points while Mackenzie Holmes has 16 points.

Iowa is shooting 50% from the floor and IU is shooting 44%.

Grace Berger now leads Indiana with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Yarden Garzon and Sydney Parrish have 3 fouls each.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark has a game-high 17 points.

Two of the best teams in the nation are tied going into the half. Mackenzie Holmes has 12 points while Sara Scalia has 8 points off the bench for IU.

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa with 12 points and 7 assists.

Mackenzie Holmes leads the Hoosiers with 9 points.

Indiana went on a 12-6 run to end the first quarter.

Iowa came out of the gates hot, shooting 63% from the floor. Caitlin Clark knocked down 2 3-pointers to give the Hawkeyes an early lead.

Time : 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

TV : BTN

Radio : 105.1 FM in Bloomington, SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, and here

How good is Caitlin Clark ?

Clark has made 74-of-198 of her 3-pointers (37.4%) and 158-of-188 free throws (84%), as well as 8.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.6 steals.

In Big Ten play, Clark's numbers are better: 28.1 points, 40.7% 3-point shooting, 9.6 assists, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

Clark has 2,296 career points (27.0 per game), 659 assists (7.7) and 616 rebounds (7.2). She was the Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana women's basketball beats Iowa in front of record crowd, Grace Berger has 26 points