TMH taking more EMS patients, says recovery from cybersecurity 'event' will take 'some time'

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has begun increasing patient volume following a cybersecurity problem that dramatically upended operations after it occurred Feb. 2.

The computer system issue, which experts say bears signs of a ransomware attack, prompted TMH to divert most of its ambulance patients to other hospitals, cancel non-emergency surgeries and move to “downtime” procedures that include paper record-keeping.

Subscriber exclusive: What's going on at TMH? Experts say incident has telltale signs of a ransomware attack

▶If you are a patient, doctor, nurse or staff member and want to share your experiences at the hospital on the record or anonymously, please email us at news@tallahassee.com or call reporter Jeff Burlew at 850-599-2180 and leave a message

An employee told the Tallahassee Democrat that earlier in the week, the hospital’s ambulance bay was empty for the first time in memory. Leon County Emergency Medical Services, which typically takes about two-thirds of its patients to TMH, has been taking many of them to HCA Florida Capital Hospital instead.

TMH said in a Thursday update that it began taking more EMS patients on Wednesday and will gradually increase volumes “as our processes become more streamlined and efficient.”

“We continue daily communication with our healthcare and EMS partners to coordinate care for our community, and we thank them for their assistance,” TMH said. “We also want to thank our colleagues, who have been the source of many creative solutions to extraordinary challenges. Through it all, they have remained focused on providing safe, patient-centered care.”

Two patients told the Democrat they experienced nothing but "exceptional service" amid the drama inside the hospital.

"Even though most everything was being done manually, I felt like the doctor, nurses and staff were very diligent, careful and thorough," one patient wrote in an email.

More: FBI working with TMH to 'assess the situation;' computers still offline after cyber incident

The hospital said it is working now to bring impacted systems back online and making “significant progress,” though it said it couldn’t share a timeline.

“As is customary with events of this nature, it will take some time to return to normal operations,” the hospital said.

HCA Florida Capital Hospital said Thursday that it has “experienced a rise in patient volumes” as TMH recovers. The statement followed reports of an emergency room packed with patients.

More: Day 5 update on IT security incident: TMH on why information is limited – and a Q&A

“As part of the HCA Florida Healthcare network, our hospitals routinely coordinate and assist other health systems across the state as we provide a connected and collaborative healthcare experience for our patients,” Capital hospital said in an email. “We are grateful to our care teams and first responders here in Tallahassee, and across North Florida and the Panhandle, for their diligence and dedication to caring like family always, especially during times like these.”

TMH said it continues to work with law enforcement and state and federal agencies on both the investigation and recovery. The FBI, FDLE and outside consultants are assisting the hospital.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com and follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TMH taking more EMS patients, says recovery from cybersecurity 'event' will take 'some time'