On February 8, 2023, Safenet captured a 2018, silver, Honda Civic, that was stolen out of Sparta, TN.

Patrol units stopped the vehicle on South Cumberland St. Officers were able to make contact with a male driver. Once in custody, the driver, identified as Michael Cervenka from Cookeville, TN, was taken into custody.

Cervenka is facing local charges, as well as an active warrant out of White County.

