Are you on team self-checkout or team cashier?

Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

Are you team self-checkout or team cashier?

Personally, I attempt to use aisles manned by cashiers as much as possible, but when you've only got a couple of items in your hand and you see multiple people with carts full of items, the lure of self-checkout and getting out of the store quickly sure is hard to ignore.

Now, the issue has found its way to the State House. The Journal's Katherine Gregg reports freshman House member Megan Cotter has introduced a bill that would limit the number of self-checkouts permitted at each store. Additionally, she thinks customers that use the self-checkouts should get a discount on their bill since they're doing the work. In turn, Cotter said the bill will lead to more jobs.

Is the bill likely to pass?

It's too early to say, but a hearing Thursday had opponents and proponents lined up to make their cases, including one local market owner who fought the idea of self-checkout aisles, until she was convinced to give it a try.

Find out more about the arguments for and against the bill in Katherine's story.

• Do you agree with this list of the seven most beautiful towns in Rhode Island?

• A USA TODAY Network investigation shows nonprofits founded by Walter Payton award winners are often inefficient.

• ICYMI: These are the top 30 taxpayers in Cranston.

Today's Weather ☁☼ Times of clouds and sun with the temperature approaching the record of 66 set in 2010. Highs in the lower-60s expected.