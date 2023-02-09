Big Maple Family Farm launches cute, fluffy new attraction

RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Big Maple Family Farm, LLC in Ridgway has been around since 1900 and their newest, possibly softest, attraction is bringing in “people of all ages.”

It all began after a trip to this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show. Amanda Balon, co-owner of the farm, saw a goat snuggling area with her kids, but the line was too long. Since they were disappointed about not being able to participate, the family came up with their own idea.

“One of us said, ‘you know we could do lamb snuggling at home,'” Balon explained. “And from there we let it blossom for a few days, We all kind of joked about it. Nobody was really going to do it and then I figured out how to just set it up.”

Lamb snuggling has since taken off. Megan Kurz came from New York City to see family in the area and knew she had to stop by.

“To see the lambs, the baby lambs,” Kurz said while snuggling one. “I really wanted to come out. I love baby animals.”

With the idea of lamb snuggling just established, Lamby, Sky and Butter make up the snuggling crew.

“You can kind of see the lambs melt in their arms,” Balon said. “And when they leave, they’re a little bit happier.”

Their tiny newborn faces are irresistible and sure to make you smile and relax.

“One of the things that snuggling does is that it releases oxytocin in your brain,” Balon explained. “That kind of reduces your heart rate, your blood pressure and helps with anxiety.”

Think about cuddling your dog or cat and how it makes you feel. It’s the same feeling. The only difference is that you are on a farm and get to learn about what it has to offer.

“We wanted to make sure that we’re talking about it,” Balon said. “We’re encouraging people to know their farmer, know their food and just really take advantage of agriculture because it is an industry that is kind of falling. Especially family farms like this one.”

You see, something as adorable as lamb snuggling can also get the word out about the importance of the farming industry and its future.

“It’s a great way to tell our farm story,” Balon said. “We’ve had a lot of people who have stopped in and said, ‘I didn’t even know you were here,’ or, ‘this is awesome. I didn’t know you sold all of this stuff.'”

Balon co-owns the farm with Ray McMinn whos been on the farm his whole life.

“I mean I grew up here,” Ray McMinn, co-owner of the farm, expressed. “You know it has been my life.”

Big Maple Family Farm is a generational family farm. Balon and McMinn are a part of the fifth generation and they are raising their daughter, who is the 6th.

“It’s good to watch the kids react to it and watch the kids play around,” McMinn said. “I’m surprised that the adults are coming and doing it. It’s just amazing. I enjoy having people around.”

Whether you come for a laugh, to relax or get a lesson in agriculture, these little ones are sure to make you leave feeling happier.

To meet Lamby, Sky and Butter you have to sign up for a time online . For $5 you can snuggle a lamb for 30 minutes. It’s being offered every weekend in February.

For more information on Big Maple Family Farm, LLC check out their Facebook page and website .

