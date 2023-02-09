Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Las Vegas man accused of stealing inventory scanners worth thousands from multiple Smith’s stores

By Ana Gutierrez,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOet0_0kiJ6caJ00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man is accused of stealing multiple inventory scanners from six Smith’s grocery stores across the valley over several months, according to an arrest report.

Thomas Ward is facing six counts of burglary of a business and six counts of grand larceny, documents showed.

On Sept. 26, 2022 around 10 p.m., a suspect walked into a Smith’s on Maryland Parkway, went into the employee-only area, and started rifling through desks, the report said. The suspect then took seven scanner devices, placed them in a grocery bag, and left the store four minutes later.

Each scanner was estimated to be valued at around $1,000.

On Oct. 4 around 10:30 p.m., a suspect walked into a Smith’s on N Rampart Boulevard, walked to the back room of the store, and took four scanners by concealing them under his clothing, the report said. The suspect then walked out of the store into the parking lot.

The scanners taken in that incident were valued at a total of around $3,150.

On Oct. 10 around 9:25 p.m., a suspect walked into a Smith’s on W Sahara Avenue, walked toward the back of the store to an order pickup area and took a scanner tablet used for the orders by putting it down the front of his pants. The suspect then walked toward a scanner charging area, took three of them by concealing them under his shirt, and left the store, the report said.

On Oct. 16 around 9:27 p.m., a suspect walked into a Smith’s on W Tropicana Avenue, walked into the order pickup area where the scanners were located, and left soon after.

On Oct. 30 around 7:51 p.m., a suspect walked into a Smith’s on W Warm Springs Road, entered a back room, rifled through employee belongings without taking anything, and walked into an upstairs office. The suspect was seen walking back downstairs and out of the store. There was no video surveillance available for the upstairs office, the report said.

It was unknown if the office had been locked, the report said, but five scanners that were in the office went missing. All five were valued at a total of $3,938.

On Jan. 1, 2023, around 8:55 p.m., a suspect walked into the same Smith’s on Tropicana as the Oct. 16 incident, walked directly to a manager’s office, and took two scanners. The suspect was leaving the office and ran into an employee who was walking in at the same time. The employee informed a manager and the suspect was asked to leave but did not return the scanners, the report said.

The scanners taken were valued at around $1,575.

The suspect in the Jan. 1 was identified as the same suspect involved in the other five thefts and later identified by police as Thomas Ward.

On Jan. 18, a Las Vegas police officer pulled Ward over during a traffic stop and identified him through his driver’s license.

Ward was later arrested outside a home on Feb. 5 where officers also identified a vehicle parked outside as matching the description of the vehicle used in the thefts.

Ward was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and appeared to have posted bail as of Friday. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Feb. 14.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas police release surveillance video of suspect in 2022 homicide
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Las Vegas police investigate shooting in parking lot of northwest valley Walmart
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Family of Las Vegas detective killed by fallen highway beam files wrongful death lawsuit
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Most Popular
Man, woman accused in robbery at east Las Vegas valley business
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas man arrested after woman thrown from car’s hood placed on life support
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
New ordinance hopes to combat catalytic converter thefts in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago
Las Vegas man arrested 5 months later for west valley hit-and-run
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man accused in killing of Las Vegas police officer pleads not guilty
Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
North Las Vegas to introduce new catalytic converter rule
North Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
Man injured in southwest Las Vegas scooter crash
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Teen accused in death of man found near south Las Vegas residence
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas police warn of scam calls from spoofed LVMPD numbers
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man accused of stealing items worth more than $6K from hardware businesses
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
North Las Vegas makes catalytic converter possession illegal, with exceptions
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Suspected Las Vegas bus stop killer was out on probation for threatening woman with knife
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Former LVMPD corrections officer found dead in south Las Vegas valley house fire
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man sentenced in death of Army vet girlfriend whose remains found in desert near Las Vegas
Farmington, NM21 hours ago
17-year-old arrested as second suspect in December homicide
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Oscar Myer’s Wienermobile: Stolen in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
A look into the written, physical exams of the Las Vegas police academy
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Nye County Sheriff arrests Indiana man on charges of robbery, burglary
Pahrump, NV1 day ago
Trio accused of holding local teen hostage indicted on 28 charges
North Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
FBI: Las Vegas locals become victim of ‘pig butchering’ crypto scam
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Search for missing man continues with $10K reward offered after Las Vegas police arrest, release him
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Bicyclist dies 5 months after crash in north Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Ongoing neighborhood dispute leads to shooting in west Las Vegas, police say
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Ongoing neighborhood dispute in Spring Valley area leaves one shot, police say
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Family of LVMPD Detective Justin Terry filing wrongful death lawsuit
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
CCSD superintendent leaves scene of car crash before police arrive
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy