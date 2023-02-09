Harrison Elementary to have increased police presence after ammunition found in building

There will be an increased law enforcement presence at Harrison Elementary School on Friday after ammunition was found inside the school building, according to Southwest Local Schools.

A bullet was found on the floor of the school's cafeteria Thursday prompting an investigation by the school district, Harrison police and K9 units from the Cincinnati Police Department, Superintendent John Hamstra said in a letter sent to families.

As part of the investigation, security footage was reviewed and more than 100 students were interviewed "with age-appropriate questions," Hamstra said.

Three spend shell casings were discovered among one student's belongings, the superintendent said, adding no weapons or additional ammunition were found anywhere in the school building.

"While there was never a direct threat, it is concerning that ammunition was brought onto school property," Hamstra said. "The safety and security of our students and staff is our number one priority."

The school district is encouraging parents and guardians to check their child's belongings and have conversations with them regarding what's appropriate to bring to school.