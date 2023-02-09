Open in App
Anderson County, TN
The Oak Ridger

Anderson County Schools closed because of illnesses

By Donna Smith, Oakridger,

7 days ago
Officials with Anderson County Schools announced Thursday that the schools would be closed Friday and Monday because of illnesses.

Teacher illnesses are the main driver behind the closing, according to school system spokesperson Ryan Sutton. He said although there are sick children, the reason for schools being closed is because a large number of teachers are sick without enough substitutes available.

Sutton said the four main illnesses hitting teachers and students are a stomach virus, strep throat, COVID-19 and the flu.

Janitors will go to work at the schools on Monday doing additional work to sanitize the buildings, he said.

Anderson County Schools, like other school systems and employers around the nation, have had difficulties in hiring substitutes. On Thursday night, the Anderson County Board of Education was scheduled to vote on whether to increase pay for substitutes at several of the county schools to help with that problem.

The Oak Ridger's News Editor Donna Smith covers Oak Ridge area news. Email her at dsmith@oakridger.com and follow her on Twitter@ridgernewsed. Support The Oak Ridger by subscribing. Offers available at https://subscribe.oakridger.com/offers.

