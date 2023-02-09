Miller's Adkism, Vets' Johnson lead honorees on Blue Bell/TSWA 5A All-State team

All-South Texas most valuable player Lonnie Adkism earned first-team all-state honors on both sides of the football on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State team released Thursday.

Adkism, a Sam Houston State signee, was named first team at receiver after compiling 1,206 yards and 21 touchdowns receiving. He added nine interceptions and three pick-6s on defense to earn first team honors at defensive back as well.

Veterans Memorial junior safety Luke Johnson was also named to the first team in the defensive backfield after ammasing 110 tackles, four tackles for loss, six interceptions, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for the Eagles, who advanced to the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons.

Veterans Memorial senior quarterback Elijah Durrette nabbed second team honors at quarterback. The Eagles senior finished with 3,610 yards and 40 touchdowns in 15 games, adding 771 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing.

The Eagles had a third-team selection as well with linebacker Homar Barrera. Miller sophomore Devin Cage was named to the third team at tackle.

Twelve Coastal Bend athletes earned honorable mention status including Flour Bluff's Dylan Shaw (tackle), Kyler Meschi (receiver), Jayden Paluseo (quarterback), Connor Tyler (defensive back) and Cameran Dickson (defensive utility).

Gregory-Portland linebackers Gabriel Juarez and Brodie Mitchell joined receiver Ross DuBose as honorable mentions.

Veterans Memorial receiver Alejandro Guerrero, defensive lineman Joshua Frayre and kick returner Christian Sabsook were named honorable mention along with Miller's Jayden Moreno at receiver, and Lamarcus Cullum at linebacker.

BLUE BELL/TSWA 5A ALL-STATE TEAM

COASTAL BEND SELECTIONS LISTED ONLY

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Wide receivers – Lonnie Adkism, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-0, 180, sr.

Defense

Secondary – Lonnie Adkism, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-0, 180, sr.; Luke Johnson, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5-9, 170, jr.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback – Elijah Durrette, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 160, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Tackles – Devin Cage, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-1, 285, soph.

Defense

Linebackers – Homar Barrera, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5-10, 195, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Offense

Tackles – Dylan Shaw, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, 6-4, 300, sr.

Wide receivers – Ross DuBose, Gregory-Portland, 5-10, 185, sr.; Alejandro Guerrero, CC Veterans Memorial, 5-9, 160, sr.; Kyler Meschi, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, 6-2, 175, sr.; Jayden Moreno, Corpus Christi Miller, 5-9, 160, sr.

Quarterbacks – Jayden Paluseo, CC Flour Bluff, 5-10, 150, soph.

Defense

Linemen – Joshua Frayre, CC Veterans Memorial, 6-1, 220, sr.

Linebackers – Lamarcus Cullum, Corpus Christi Miller, 6-2, 200, soph.; Gabriel Juarez, Gregory-Portland, 6-0, 210, jr.; Brodie Mitchell, Gregory-Portland, 6-3, 215, jr.

Defensive backs – Connor Tyler, CC Flour Bluff, sr.

Kick returners – Christian Sabsook, CC Veterans Memorial, 6-1, 160, jr.

Utility – Cameran Dickson, CC Flour Bluff, 6-1, 175, soph.