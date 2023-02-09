Sheriff's office: Man made up story about being robbed on Staunton exit ramp

STAUNTON — Last week, a Craigsville man claimed he was robbed in a brazen crime that purportedly took place in broad daylight on a Staunton exit ramp.

Turns out the incident never happened, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 2, the 38-year-old man told deputies he was robbed while in his vehicle as he attempted to exit Va. 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) near the intersection of Old Greenville Road. The man said three men in a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was trying to exit.

The man reported the "suspects," all supposedly wearing masks, approached his vehicle with a firearm brandished and demanded cash. He told authorities the Honda then headed toward Parkersburg Turnpike.

In a press release, Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said his office, along with Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin, began to notice some discrepancies in the man's telling of the story. When confronted, he initially clung to his original version.

"Ultimately, however, he admitted to having made it up entirely. This alleged robbery never happened," Smith said.

The Craigsville man was charged with knowingly giving a false report, a misdemeanor.

"The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office treated this case with urgency, as the allegations were so serious. We are aware that some in the community were placed in fear that something similar would happen to them. Others were afraid they would be viewed as potential suspects. Ultimately, ACSO, in partnership with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, was able to determine there was no truth to this alleged robbery. It is extremely unfortunate that this false information affected our community in a negative way, and frightened so many of our citizens," Smith said in the release.

No motive was given for the man's alleged false report.

Augusta County finally made changes to its chicken ordinance. Here's what we know.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.