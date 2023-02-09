New photos show FBI examining remnants of Chinese spy balloon

New images released by the FBI on Thursday showed federal agents examining remnants of China’s spy balloon — as the US continued efforts to assess how extensive the device’s surveillance capabilities were.

Members of the FBI’s evidence response team were on hand in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to oversee the ongoing operation to retrieve pieces of the obliterated Chinese spy craft.

In one image released by the feds, agents could be seen watching over as evidence was hauled onto a Department of Defense vessel off the coast.

Another showed the recovered evidence being processed after being taken to the FBI Laboratory at Quantico, Va. for further analysis.

Senior bureau officials said Thursday only very limited physical evidence had been recovered so far after the balloon was shot down by a US fighter jet last Saturday.

FBI agents were spotted processing evidence recovered from the balloon at the FBI Laboratory at Quantico, Va. on Thursday. AP

Members of the FBI’s evidence response team were in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Thursday to examine evidence from the downed Chinese spy balloon. AP

“It’s very early for us in this process, and the evidence that has been recovered and brought to the FBI is extremely limited,” one official told reporters in a briefing about the agency’s role in the operation.

The FBI still doesn’t have access to the majority of the balloon’s “payload,” which is where most of the onboard electronics were likely carried, according to the official.

FBI officials said Thursday that only very limited physical evidence had been recovered so far. AP

In one image released by the feds, a member of the evidence response team photographed remnants of the balloon. AP

The FBI still doesn’t have access to the majority of the balloon’s “payload,” according to an official. AP

While much of the evidence still remains underwater, the FBI said agents have begun decontaminating some of the balloon’s remains by removing salt and seawater.

Earlier, a State Department official revealed the since-obliterated spy craft was equipped with antennas capable of collecting communications signals — as well as other intelligence-gathering materials.

The balloon also carried large solar panels capable of running various data sensors, the official added.

The State Department also said Thursday that it was confident the manufacturer of the spy craft has a “direct relationship” with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

FBI officials, however, said they hadn’t yet been able to confirm where some of the balloon pieces were produced.

The balloon first made headlines last week, when Pentagon officials confirmed that the mysterious white floating device had been spotted near miltiary installations.

China initially said it had simply blown off course, but US intelligence suspicions it was a spy craft were confirmed after it was shot down by a US fighter jet off the coast of Myrtle Beach on Feb. 4. Since then parts have been recovered by Navy personnel.

With Post wires