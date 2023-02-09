Open in App
Pembroke Pines, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Pembroke Pines police officer dies after motorcycle crash in Broward, authorities say

By Devoun Cetoute,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40N0x5_0kiJ4ix500

A Pembroke Pines police officer died Thursday after losing control of his motorcycle in Broward, officials said.

Around 10 a.m., Officer Charles “Charlie” Herring, 54, was riding his police motorcycle on patrol when a piece of a tree fell and struck him, Pembroke Pines police said. He swerved on his bike and crashed in an area near Northwest 184th Avenue, just south of Sheridan Street.

“This highlights the day to day dangers that people don’t realize,” said Rod Skirvin, president of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association. “Especially for motorcycle officers with such heavy traffic in South Florida. On a good day, they still face dangers.”

Herring was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He was a United States Army veteran before joining Pembroke Pines police in 2002.

“He paid the ultimate sacrifice doing what he loved — serving and protecting others,” Pembroke Pines police said. “He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Herring is survived by his three children, aged 19, 18 and 10.

“We will continue to stand beside and support the officer’s family through this difficult time,” police said.

A traffic investigation is being conducted and the Broward County Medical Examiner will provide cause of death later.

All of Northwest 184th Avenue, between Johnson Street and Northwest 23rd Street, was shut down as the investigation continued.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Broward County, FL
Broward sheriff’s detectives looking for hijacked bus after gunfight near the airport
Fort Lauderdale, FL8 hours ago
Man hurls anti-Semitic slur at bicyclist and punches him off bike in Broward, deputies say
Dania Beach, FL1 day ago
A slow-moving car with brake failure hits eight people on a Broward County street
Lauderdale Lakes, FL2 days ago
Most Popular
A farewell for officer who died on duty. What to know about Broward funeral and traffic
Pembroke Pines, FL4 hours ago
Shooting, carjacking near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
Fort Lauderdale, FL3 hours ago
Police investigate shooting in Florida City
Florida City, FL23 hours ago
Man arrested after fatal Miami crash carried out armed robbery a day earlier, cops say
Miami, FL20 hours ago
Man found shot dead in a car next to Broward high school and middle school, police say
Davie, FL1 day ago
Davie police investigating deadly shooting
Davie, FL1 day ago
Man arrested after police say he stabbed two 17-year-old girls at a Broward nightclub
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
School bus packed with 50 students crashes on Dolphin Expressway. 2 kids hospitalized
Miami, FL1 day ago
Suspect in Miami Gardens hit-and-run deaths owes $8,000 in traffic fines, released on bond
Miami Gardens, FL1 day ago
Riviera Beach Police: One Man Dead After Shooting On Singer Island
Riviera Beach, FL2 days ago
Driver believed to be responsible for fatal 79th Street Causeway crash booked into jail
Miami, FL1 day ago
West Palm Beach woman convicted of manslaughter in death of Greenacres man
West Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
Pembroke Pines Police Officer killed in fatal crash
Pembroke Pines, FL3 days ago
Miami-Dade SWAT standoff ends in deadly shooting
Miami, FL1 day ago
Miami man pleads guilty to violently targeting gay men — robbing, nearly killing one, feds say
Miami, FL17 hours ago
Rush-hour train crash near Doral leaves pedestrian hospitalized. Seek alternate routes
Doral, FL2 days ago
Woman charged in 2021 shooting outside Miami Hooters defends actions; attorney says man shot used N-word
Miami, FL1 day ago
Pregnant wife, 12-year-old son urge driver who fatally struck man in Hialeah to come forward
Hialeah, FL3 days ago
North Miami Beach commissioner files lawsuit to kick colleague out over attendance
North Miami Beach, FL22 hours ago
One dead after crash in Delray Beach
Delray Beach, FL4 days ago
Broward neighbor helps 13-year-old boy escape from armed kidnapper, police say
Pembroke Park, FL3 days ago
One killed, several hurt during multi-vehicle crash in Tamarac
Tamarac, FL3 days ago
2 Women Dead, Driver Arrested, After Hit-and-Run in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens, FL4 days ago
FATAL CRASH AT MILITARY TRAIL AND WEST ATLANTIC AVENUE IN DELRAY BEACH
Delray Beach, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy