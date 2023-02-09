Pembroke Pines police officer dies after motorcycle crash in Broward, authorities say

A Pembroke Pines police officer died Thursday after losing control of his motorcycle in Broward, officials said.

Around 10 a.m., Officer Charles “Charlie” Herring, 54, was riding his police motorcycle on patrol when a piece of a tree fell and struck him, Pembroke Pines police said. He swerved on his bike and crashed in an area near Northwest 184th Avenue, just south of Sheridan Street.

“This highlights the day to day dangers that people don’t realize,” said Rod Skirvin, president of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association. “Especially for motorcycle officers with such heavy traffic in South Florida. On a good day, they still face dangers.”

Herring was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He was a United States Army veteran before joining Pembroke Pines police in 2002.

“He paid the ultimate sacrifice doing what he loved — serving and protecting others,” Pembroke Pines police said. “He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Herring is survived by his three children, aged 19, 18 and 10.

“We will continue to stand beside and support the officer’s family through this difficult time,” police said.

A traffic investigation is being conducted and the Broward County Medical Examiner will provide cause of death later.

All of Northwest 184th Avenue, between Johnson Street and Northwest 23rd Street, was shut down as the investigation continued.