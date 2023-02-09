Open in App
Clearwater, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

As complaints pile up, Florida attorney general sues 2 Clearwater hot tub businesses

By Shannon Behnken,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13U2aM_0kiJ3KiI00

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) —Linda Box says say paid in full for a cover for her hot tub last May. She says she only got excuses, then the company stopped answering the phone. Now, their website is down.

“It’s $400 bucks,” Box said. “I need to have a cover on the hot tub. We can’t use it. We can’t open it up. I’m sure it’s a mess in there now. I paid in full in good faith. I should be able to have my hot tub cover.”

Box isn’t alone. Florida’s Attorney General, Ashley Moody has sued Affordable Spa Covers and another company, Coverlex, which is listed at the same Clearwater address. Both companies are owned by Alejandro Flores-Ramirez, of Clearwater who is a named defendant in the lawsuit.

Florida AG wants to shut down ‘deceptive’ Pinellas hot tub and spa companies

Moody says she wants to make sure the defendants never sell or manufacture spa or hot tub covers in the state again. She’s also seeking penalties to help pay back consumers.

According to the lawsuit, Moody has received more than 350 complaints against the businesses, and customers paid more than $90,000 for products that were never received, were damaged or were delivered months after they were promised.

In the lawsuit, Moody alleges the company misled consumers by advertising “fake fast” delivery and charging extra fees for expedited shipping.

“Consumers expected prompt delivery and excellent service due to representations made by Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex, yet often received their orders months later than expected — if the orders arrived at all,” Moody said.

Better Call Behnken attempted to reach Flores-Ramirez at the business and by a cell phone number listed for him. No one answered the business door, even though there were several cars in the parking lot. The cell phone and office phone is disconnected.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office sent this statement:

Our litigation against Affordable Spas is ongoing. Consumers who have not received the items purchased may file a complaint with our office on our website at myfloridalegal.com and may also consider reaching out their credit card company to pursue a chargeback if appropriate.

Below are some tips to help consumers avoid contractor scams:

  • Ask trusted family and friends for contractor recommendations;
  • Check out pool and spa builders’ websites and portfolio, if the website is basic stock images it might be a scam;
  • Get multiple estimates;
  • Read contract carefully; and
  • Don’t pay the full amount for the project upfront.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State
Alex Jones bankruptcy filing says he’s ‘holding firearms’ for Jan. 6 defendants
Tampa, FL19 hours ago
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida on Friday?
Tallahassee, FL20 hours ago
Tampa man steals $150K in COVID-19 fraud, DOJ says
Tampa, FL21 hours ago
Most Popular
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December is captured, relocated
Brandon, FL20 hours ago
Backyard swimming pool near Tampa is shaped like a revolver
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
Milwaukee, WI22 hours ago
Walmart to close additional ‘underperforming’ locations: The complete list so far
Milwaukee, WI22 hours ago
Alligator’s mouth taped shut since December, says Florida resident
Brandon, FL2 days ago
Rep. Steube personally thanks medical staff who helped save his life
Sarasota, FL19 hours ago
Florida cat missing for 2 years found in Kansas
Prairie Village, KS13 hours ago
Florida woman takes home $1 million from scratch-off ticket
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Worker falls from 18th story of Sarasota construction site
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
This Florida Community is the 2nd Fastest Growing City in America. It's Home to the Only Public Hot Spring in Florida.
Northport, NY19 hours ago
Florida Mega Millions jackpot winner expected to be identified this week
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
‘Please come forward’: Still no answers 4 years after Jabez Spann’s remains found
Sarasota, FL21 hours ago
Florida winner claims share of $494 million Mega Millions jackpot
Bonita Springs, FL1 day ago
Pedestrian hit by truck on Gulf-to-Bay Blvd in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy