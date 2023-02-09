Open in App
Camp Lejeune, NC
WNCT

Annual Kings Games take place on Camp Lejeune

By Cheyenne Pagan,

7 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – At Camp Lejeune, Marines and Sailors took part Thursday in a special tournament to commemorate St. Barbara’s Day.

Service members in the 10th Marine Regiment are celebrating the Patron Saint of Artillery. One of the things troops got to participate in was a trebuchet competition to see how far they could catapult a gallon of water.

With those gallons of water flying high in the air and Marines working hard to flip heavy tires back on the ground, the Annual Kings’ Games’ Tournament was in full swing.

“Four separate entities all coming together to compete, sharpen our mindset and our mentality of competition, while still taking care of each other and generally having a good time,” said the Commanding Officer of First Battalion 10th Marines, Bill Soucie.

All the athletic and team-building events were going on for one reason, to show off the skills of those in the 10th Marine Regiment.

“This is an opportunity for us to get together across all of the commands in the regiment to participate in the spirit of friendly competition, and celebrate the fact that we are artillery men, and really just have a good time,” said Soucie.

You can read more about the history behind St Barbara’s Day to learn more about the 10th Marine Regiment.

