Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
See more from this location?
Texoma's Homepage

Police arrest home health aid who didn’t show in court

By Larry Statser,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltPPB_0kiJ2ijp00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A woman who failed to show up in court for sentencing to a prison term more than a month ago is back in jail with a new court date.

Antreka Rucker was arrested by Wichita Falls police Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the parking lot of Fast Eddys on Southwest Parkway on a warrant issued when she did not appear in 89th District Court on January 5.

OTHER NEWS: Repeat burglar arrested after foun

Rucker had accepted a plea deal for two years in prison for forgery of an elderly person and six months in jail for child endangerment.

She had originally been placed on three years of probation on those charges, but then prosecutors said she violated her probation by failing to report to the probation office in 2019 through 2021.

OTHER NEWS: Suspect said stabbed ex-boyfriend was ‘playing the victim’

The forgery involved a check of a 73-year-old woman who told police Rucker had once been her home health provider.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Police were serving the arrest warrant for forgery in late 2017 at her apartment and said Rucker was not there, but a 3-year-old boy opened the door, and they also found a 5-month-old girl lying on a couch and a 1-year-old boy without clothes running around with a large metal construction nut in his mouth. She was then charged with three counts of child abandonment/endangerment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita Falls, TX
Murder suspect seeks lower bond
Wichita Falls, TX18 hours ago
Daughter charged with burglary of hospitalized mother
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Valentine’s Day argument leads to assault
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Most Popular
Police say thief strikes Atwood’s for second time
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Woman arrested when school officials report injuries to 5-year-old
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Owner of fence company charged with theft
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Woman going to prison for assault of elderly men
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Cold Case: 15-year anniversary of the Charles Britt murder
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Man arrested for 5th time since January, gets new bond
Iowa Park, TX3 days ago
Most Wanted suspect Amber Herring arrested
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Over 2 lbs. of ‘fentanyl paper’ seized in traffic stop
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Local boy scout troop trailer stolen, GoFundMe set up to replace it
Wichita Falls, TX19 hours ago
Murder defendant who fled to Oklahoma sentenced
Wichita Falls, TX6 days ago
Warrant out, woman placed on most wanted list
Wichita Falls, TX6 days ago
WFFD: Pagoda fire possibly intentional
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Traffic stop yields methamphetamine bust
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Man who broke crying infant’s bones sentenced
Wichita Falls, TX6 days ago
Trial of James Staley set to begin in Ft. Worth soon
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
Man on bicycle hit by truck, taken to hospital
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Local scouts look for help replacing stolen equipment
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
5 City View ISD personnel arrested for failure to report
Wichita Falls, TX9 days ago
Woman and child test positive for drugs
Electra, TX11 days ago
Local mom-and-pop shop struggling with staffing
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
WATCH: McDonald’s rage incident caught on camera, suspect arrested
Wichita Falls, TX10 days ago
Traffic delays, power outages reported near downtown Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
How to stay away from bad contractors when needing repair
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Father of toddler found in street pleads guilty to child endangerment
Wichita Falls, TX13 days ago
WATCH: Dashcam captures sparking power line
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy